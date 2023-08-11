Soaking dal and rajma before cooking is a common practice in households, a tradition passed down through generations. Have you ever questioned the reason behind it? If not, don't worry - you're not alone! Many culinary rituals have become ingrained in our routines, and we often don't question them. One such practice is soaking dal. According to our elders, it helps in boiling the legumes more easily. However, did you know that soaking offers a range of benefits as well? In this article, we will delve into the major advantages of this age-old culinary tradition.

The Significance Of Dal And Rajma In Our Meals:

Legumes hold a consistent role in India's daily diet. They are readily available year-round and provide essential nutrients to sustain us throughout the day. Equally captivating are the diverse recipes found across the country. Legumes can be enjoyed as snacks, hearty main courses, and even transformed into decadent desserts. With such versatility, is there any more reason needed to cherish dal and rajma?

The Purpose Behind Pre-cooking Soaking Of Dal And Rajma:

Soaking renders legumes softer, reducing the time required to achieve perfect boiling - a piece of common knowledge passed down from our mothers and grandmothers. Let's now unveil the scientific rationale behind this practice. According to Ayurveda, soaking aids in optimal nutrient absorption enhances digestion, and contributes to overall nourishment. Moreover, it assists in removing phytic acid and tannins present in legumes, substances known to hinder digestion and cause indigestion, bloating, and various associated gastrointestinal issues. Additionally, soaking eliminates pesticides from the legume's outer layer, enhancing its safety and hygiene for consumption.

Photo Credit: iStock

Proper Method For Soaking Dal:

Initiate the process by thoroughly rinsing the dal in regular water until the water in the bowl runs clear. Then, add enough water to submerge the dal completely. Ensure that you avoid using warm water, as it might lead to fermentation. Cover the container and allow the dal to soak for at least an hour, or if you plan to soak overnight, store the bowl in the refrigerator. Each type of dal has a distinct soaking time, so exercise your judgment wisely.

The Bonus Tip:

After appropriately soaking and cleaning the dal, when preparing it for cooking, introduce a pinch of turmeric while boiling to impart an anti-bacterial effect. Subsequently, when seasoning the dal, consider using a dash of hing to bolster the digestion process.

In the meantime, explore some of India's finest dal recipes here. Prioritise a wholesome diet for a fit life!





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.