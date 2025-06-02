There is no denying that Indian food, all over the world, has gained fame for being extremely indulgent. From rich gravies to buttery bread, some dishes are just a regular part of the charm. But every now and then, we all crave something a little easy on the stomach without compromising its taste. This is where zero-oil recipes spread their charm. If you are someone who is looking for a delicious, hearty, desi sabzi to cook at home, then try this zero-oil Matar paneer! It doesn't have any oil and is still comforting, just like how you like it. If you are watching your calories or are on dietary restrictions, try this delicious zero-oil recipe for a flavourful lunch or dinner.





Is Matar Paneer Healthy?

Well, not the restaurant versions. The matar paneer that you eat at your favourite food joints is often loaded with oil, heavy cream and spices which surely makes the dish delicious but not so gentle on your digestive system. But this zero-oil matar paneer isn't the same. Since you are preparing it at home, you have control over the ingredients. No extra fat or ingredients, just clean preparation of your favourite dish. It's protein-rich and packed with fibre, making it great for your health.

How To Make Zero-Oil Matar Paneer | Zero-Oil Matar Paneer Recipe

Ingredients:





200g paneer cubes





1 cup green peas





2 medium onions, chopped





2 medium tomatoes, chopped





1-inch ginger





4-5 ginger cloves





2 green chillies





½ tsp haldi





1 tsp coriander powder





½ tsp garam masala





Salt





1 tbsp coriander leaves





1 cup water

Steps:

1. Prepare Peas

Boil green peas in water for about 5-7 minutes until they are soft but not mushy. If you're using frozen peas, you can simply thaw them in hot water for a few minutes.

2. Make The Base Masala

In a pan, dry roast the chopped garlic, ginger, and green chillies on low heat until the onions turn slightly golden. Then add chopped tomatoes and cook until mushy. Add a dash of water it if sticks and once cooled, blend everything into a paste.

3. Cook The Gravy

In the same pan, pour the blended paste back. Now add spices: haldi, coriander powder, garam masala, and salt. Cook for 5-7 minutes, while stirring occasionally. Add a bit of water if needed to adjust the consistency.

4. Add Peas And Paneer

Gently add the boiled peas and paneer cubes. Let it simmer for another 5 minutes so everything soaks up the flavours. Add a bit more water if it gets too thick.

5. Garnish and Serve

Turn off the heat and sprinkle fresh coriander on top. Serve hot with chapatis or jeera rice and enjoy!

Will Skipping Oil Affect The Flavour Of Matar Paneer?

Not as much as you think. Because here, we are cooking the ingredients slowly. When you dry roast the onions, garlic, and tomatoes, they develop a natural depth and slight sweetness. For the spices to absorb and blend evenly, adding water instead of oil works since they just need a little bit of moisture to bloom. You might think that the greasy texture of the matar paneer is missing, but what you'll eventually get is a lighter version of the dish that is gut and waist-friendly.

How To Make Paneer Matar Creamier Without Using Oil Or Cream?

If you want a naturally creamy texture in your dish, add a few soaked cashews or almonds while blending the masala. This will make it creamy and also add a deliciously sweet taste. Another hack is to add a spoonful of low-fat milk to the gravy. This will also do the trick if you want the creaminess to stand out in the gravy.





Try this recipe and let us know what you paired this guilt-free dish with!