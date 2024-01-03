Collagen - the unsung hero of our bodies - is often overlooked but is vital for maintaining our overall health and vitality. Collagen is not just a beauty trend; it's a crucial component for maintaining a healthy and vibrant body, especially as we enter our 30s and beyond. As we hit our 30s, our body's collagen production starts to decline, leading to various signs of ageing. So, what exactly is collagen? It's the glue that holds our body together, providing structure and support to our skin, bones, muscles, and more. As we age, replenishing collagen becomes crucial for preserving our youthful vigour. Dietitian Manpreet Kalra, in an Instagram post, shared the top 10 reasons why incorporating collagen into our diet is a game-changer post-30s.

Here Are 10 Reasons To Include Collagen In Your Diet:

1. Keeps Bones Healthy:

Collagen is a key player in bone health, stimulating bone formation while slowing down bone loss. As we age, maintaining strong and healthy bones becomes paramount to avoid issues like osteoporosis. Including collagen in our diet can be a proactive measure to support bone density and integrity.

2. Strengthens Hair and Nails:

Ever dreamt of having luscious locks and strong, beautiful nails? Collagen is your answer. It provides the framework for tissues, maintaining the integrity of cells. By boosting collagen levels, you're not just pampering your skin; you're also giving your hair and nails the strength and resilience they need to shine.

3. Improves Gut Health:

A healthy gut is the cornerstone of overall well-being. Collagen supports the lining of the digestive tract, preventing leaky gut syndrome, and maintains a balanced gut flora. This can aid digestion, reduce inflammation, and contribute to a happy, harmonious digestive system.

4. Supports Heart Health:

Collagen might not be the first thing that comes to mind when thinking about heart health, but it plays a role in maintaining healthy cholesterol levels. By incorporating collagen into your diet, you're not only taking care of your skin but also showing some love to your heart.

5. Reduces Joint Pain and Aches:

Joint pain is a common woe as we age, but collagen can come to the rescue. With its anti-inflammatory properties, collagen supports muscle repair and helps reduce joint pain and aches. It's like giving your joints a soothing balm from the inside.

6. Diminishes Wrinkles and Boosts Skin Elasticity:

Bid farewell to fine lines and wrinkles! Collagen keeps the moisture locked in the skin, boosting elasticity and maintaining a youthful appearance. It's like a natural, edible fountain of youth that your skin will thank you for.

7. Improves Gum Health:

Your pearly whites deserve some collagen love too. Collagen helps maintain the integrity of gum tissues, contributing to overall oral health. A healthy smile goes hand in hand with a healthy body.

8. Easily Digestible Protein Source:

Unlike other protein sources like meats and dairy, collagen is easily digestible. This means you can enjoy the benefits without stressing your digestive system. It's a win-win for your taste buds and your gut.

9. Replenishes Nutrients:

As we age, our bodies start to lack the nutrients they once had in abundance. Collagen supplementation helps replenish these essential building blocks, contributing to overall health and well-being. Think of it as a nutritional boost tailored to your body's changing needs.

10. Reduces Arthritis Joint Pain:

Arthritis can be a debilitating condition, but collagen's anti-inflammatory properties can bring relief. By incorporating collagen into your routine, you're not just managing the symptoms; you're actively supporting joint health and minimizing arthritis-related discomfort.





