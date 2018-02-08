5 Beverages That Could Be Extremely Bad For Your Health

There are times when we tend to consume various beverages on a daily basis assuming that they'd be healthy for us. However, that might not be the case always. Be it milkshakes or fizzy drinks, almost all of these contain artificial flavours and sweeteners that can prove to be quite harmful for our overall health. Here, we have got you 5 beverages that could probably do more harm than good to your body. Read on to know more about them.

1. Sweetened Nut Milks

Nut milks are known to be packed rich vitamins and minerals like calcium, iron and magnesium. However, there's no denying the fact that the nut milks available in the market are made using artificial sweeteners that can do more harm than good. Only the organic nut milk is considered to be the purest and richest in terms of vitamins and minerals.



2. Market Smoothies

This one's for all the smoothie lovers out there! Smoothies are an excellent alternative to unhealthy drinks and indeed provide the body with essential vitamins and minerals. However, the ones available in the market usually have additional preservatives which can cut down the nutritional value of the beverage. So instead of spending those extra bucks in buying those fancy smoothies, try making them at home and enjoy their real nutritional value.

3. Fizzy Drinks

When it comes to being unhealthy, fizzy drinks top the charts. This is primarily because fizzy drinks are loaded with artificial sweeteners and flavours. Try replacing your soft drinks with homemade juices and smoothies.



4. Diet Soft Drinks

If you happen to be a diet freak who believes in having diet soft drinks over regular aerated drinks, thinking that they are comparatively healthier, then it's time for you to get a reality check. The diet versions of soft drinks are actually loaded with artificial sugars which could possibly lead to weight gain and other health related issues.

6. Packaged Fruit Juice

Fruit juices are supposed to be healthy as they are rich in minerals, vitamins and healthy dietary fibers. Well, that's what we think! The packaged fruit juices which are available in the market are not really healthy as they contain sugar and flavouring agents.

