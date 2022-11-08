We cannot stress enough the importance of maintaining oral health. Tooth decay, gum diseases, bad breath and tooth sensitivity are some of the common problems faced by all of us. But constant negligence of oral hygiene can lead to serious oral diseases too. While daily routine of teeth cleaning is of utmost importance, our diet too plays an important role in dictating dental health. So, if you want to keep your gums and teeth healthy, take care of your diet routine. And to help you out, we have some expert diet tips for you.





Dr. Surbhi Bhatia L shares some important diet tips to keep your teeth healthy. She revealed an easy-to-follow dietary routine on her Instagram page 'drsurbhibhatial' that may benefit all of us. Check it out:

5 Diet Tips For Good Dental Health:

1.Avoid Sticky Food





The logic is simple. Avoid those foods that stick to your teeth and are difficult to remove. We all know that food staying on the teeth produces harmful bacteria - the whole reason we are supposed to clean our teeth regularly.





2. Rinse Between Meals





It's clear that food that remains in contact with teeth for a long time causes growth of disease-causing germs. So, if possible, rinse out the food from the teeth after every meal.





3. Avoid Acidic Foods





While many of the acidic food like lemon, grapes, pineapples, pomegranates, are good for our overall health, consuming them in excess may be bad for our dental health. It's information we should keep in mind.





4. Have Lots Of Water





Water is truly the elixir of life. Having good amount of water offers various health benefits, including good oral health.





5. Chew Sugar-Free Gum





Chewing gums is a good exercise for mouth muscles, which also propels blood circulation. Since, gums are loaded with sugar, always opt for sugar-free gums.

















These expert diet tips may help you achieve good oral health but always consult a specialist before making any major changes in your diet.











