We all have heard how important it is to have nutritious food. It keeps your health in check and helps you gain a good amount of all the essential nutrients. Because of this, many of us have started to add various ingredients to our diet. From spinach, tofu to mushrooms and more, there are many foods that aid our bodies. But, did you know strategically combining certain foods can help your body to absorb vitamins and antioxidants in a better way!? According to award-winning nutritionist Lovneet Batra, there are certain food combinations that help with better absorption of nutrients. She recently explained about these foods and made a few combinations that you can try. Check them out below:





1. Banana and yoghurt for prebiotics and probiotics

Potassium-rich bananas combined with foods strong in protein, like yoghurt, aid in muscle growth. Bananas are also rich in inulin, a prebiotic that promotes intestinal health and increases the body's capacity to absorb the calcium in yoghurt. You can make a quick and easy yoghurt banana smoothie with this combination.

2. Mushrooms and sesame seeds for vitamin D and calcium

This vitamin and mineral combination will support strong bones. More calcium is absorbed from your diet and supplements when you take vitamin D. The two cooperate because the active vitamin D form starts off a chain of events that boosts the intestinal absorption of dietary calcium. Here is a quick way to make a mushroom stir fry.

3. Lemon and green leaf for vitamin C and iron

Non-heme iron, also known as plant-based iron, needs a little boost by being combined with a source of vitamin C for optimal absorption. Vitamin C aids in converting iron into a form that the body can absorb more readily.





4. Olive and spinach for healthy fats and vitamin A

It has been demonstrated that cooking spinach and serving it with a little olive oil improves the body's absorption of the photochemical. Here are some recipes you can make using spinach.

5. Almonds and orange for vitamin E and vitamin C

Both vitamins are essential for immunity. By including vitamins C and E in your daily routine, you're providing your skin with two antioxidant weapons to defend against damage from free radicals. Vitamin E also helps to create red blood cells, and vitamin C speeds up the healing of wounds.





These are the five combinations that nutritionist Lovneet Batra suggests.




