As winter sets in, so do coughs, colds, and seasonal infections. While supplements and syrups often take the spotlight, ancient Ayurvedic wisdom offers a far more holistic remedy which is called kadha. This traditional herbal concoction, made with everyday kitchen ingredients like tulsi, ginger, cinnamon, and turmeric, helps boost immunity, soothe the throat, and detoxify the body. What makes it special is its simplicity and time-tested effectiveness. The best part is that you don't need exotic herbs or complex recipes, but just the right combinations brewed in hot water. Here are six kadha recipes you can easily make at home to strengthen your immune system and keep seasonal illnesses at bay.





Also Read: Paneer vs Tofu: Which Is Better For Weight Loss?

Here Are 6 Kadha Recipes To Strengthen Your Immunity Naturally

1. Tulsi-Ginger Kadha

A classic immune-boosting drink, this kadha has the antibacterial power of tulsi with the anti-inflammatory benefits of ginger. All you have to do is boil 5–6 tulsi leaves, 1 inch of grated ginger, and a pinch of black pepper in two cups of water until reduced by half. Strain and drink warm. This kadha helps relieve sore throat, supports digestion, and clears nasal congestion naturally.

2. Turmeric-Black Pepper Kadha

As per a 2020 research paper, turmeric contains curcumin, known for its strong antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. When mixed with black pepper, its absorption improves significantly. Add ½ teaspoon turmeric powder, 2 crushed peppercorns, and a small cinnamon stick to two cups of water. Boil for 10 minutes, strain, and sip. This immunity kadha works wonders in reducing inflammation and supporting respiratory health.

3. Giloy-Tulsi Kadha

Giloy, which is also known as the “root of immortality” in Ayurveda. Dr. Ashutosh Gautam, Baidyanath, says, “Giloy is a powerhouse of antioxidants which fight free-radicals, keep your cells healthy and get rid of diseases. It is a universal herb that helps boost immunity.” All you have to do is boil one giloy stem (or 1 teaspoon giloy powder) with 4–5 tulsi leaves in water for 15 minutes. Strain and drink warm. Regular consumption helps fight infections and improves overall health, especially during seasonal changes.

4. Cinnamon-Clove Kadha

Loaded with antioxidants, cinnamon and cloves, this easy-to-make kadha make a warming concoction ideal for winter. Just add 1 small cinnamon stick, 3 cloves, 1 cardamom pod, and 1 teaspoon honey to hot water. Let it steep for 10 minutes. This aromatic kadha boosts circulation, eases cold symptoms, and aids digestion.

5. Amla-Ginger Kadha

According to a 2022 research paper, Amla (Indian gooseberry) is a powerhouse of vitamin C that helps strengthen your immune defences. Just mix 2 tablespoons of amla juice, 1 inch of grated ginger, and a pinch of turmeric in 2 cups of water. Boil for 10 minutes and drink it warm. This kadha promotes better immunity, skin health, and digestion.

6. Tulsi-Mulethi Kadha

Mulethi (liquorice root) works as a natural expectorant and helps relieve cough and sore throat, as per a 2025 research paper. All you have to do is add 1 teaspoon mulethi powder, 4–5 tulsi leaves, and a pinch of black pepper to water. Boil for 10 minutes and strain. Sip it twice a day for stronger immunity and better respiratory health.

What Is The Best Time To Drink Kadha

As per several experts, the best time to have kadha is in the morning on an empty stomach to allow better absorption of nutrients. This can also help you energise all day long. You can also replace your evening tea or coffee with kadhas in winter. Not only will it cut down your caffeine intake but also help to soothe the throat and boost warmth.

Tips To Get The Most Out Of Your Kadha

1. Avoid adding milk as it dilutes the potency of herbs used in your kadha.





2. Sweeten only with honey (and never add honey to hot liquid).





3. Always drink kadha fresh and warm. Avoid reheating as reduces its benefits.





4. Limit consumption to 1–2 cups a day; overuse may lead to acidity.





Also Read: 7 High-Protein Oats Dishes That Must Be Added To Your Winter Diet

Common Mistakes To Avoid While Making Kadha At Home

Here are some mistakes that beginners often make but should avoid:





1. Over-boiling herbs as this can make the kadha bitter.





2. Using too many spices. Remember, moderation ensures balance.





3. Skipping fresh ingredients. The dried ones don't offer the same potency.





4. Adding sugar as it reduces the immunity-boosting effect.





So, try these easy-to-make kadha recipes at home and keep cold and flu at bay!





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.