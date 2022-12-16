With the arrival of the winter season, our bodies go through several changes in order to adapt to the changing weather. Cough, cold and flu are common health issues that we all face during this time. This may weaken our immunity further making us prone to other diseases. This is why it is recommended to include immunity-boosting foods in our diet to keep these issues at bay. One such drink that is known for its excellent medicinal and healing properties is kadha. This desi drink has been a staple for many Indians. Be it a glass of giloy kadha, ajwain kali mirch kadha or tulsi kadha, they are all equally comforting. Considering this, here we bring you a haldi kali mirch kadha that'll help boost your immunity this winter season.





Haldi (turmeric) is known for its excellent antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. Since time immemorial, this bright yellow spice has been used for various medicinal purposes. The other key ingredient used to make this kadha is kali mirch (black pepper). According to DK Publishing House's book 'Healing Foods,' "Black pepper aids in digestion and stimulates the appetite. It also has potent anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that help the body eliminate toxins." So, without further ado, let's learn how to make it.

Haldi Kali Mirch Kadha Recipe: How To Make Haldi Kali Mirch Kadha

To make this kadha, crush black peppercorns, cloves, cinnamon and ginger in a mortar and pestle.

Now, boil 2 cups of water in a pan over medium heat.

To this, add the prepared spice mix along with haldi, salt and jaggery.

Let the mixture boil over low heat for around 10-15 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Serve hot!







Try out this recipe at home and let us know how it worked for you in the comments section below.