Much has been spoken about the good bacteria that reside in your gut. These microbes help regulate metabolism, and digestion and aid overall bodily functions, including boosting immunity. But did you know that there are bad bacteria, worms, and parasites as well in the gut? These bad microbes disrupt your gut health and overall nourishment, causing serious health problems. This is why experts suggest deworming at regular intervals to stay hearty and healthy.





Now, we all have had deworming pills as kids. What if we say, you can also go the natural way to improve your gut health? You read that right. Ayurvedic expert and gut health coach Dr Dimple Jangda took to Instagram to highlight the natural foods that you can include in your daily diet that may help with deworming your gut.





How Can You Deworm At Home: Foods That You Must Include In Your Diet For Deworming Your Body:

According to Dr. Dimple, when the bad bacteria, parasites, worms, larvae, and eggs increase in the gut, there is a risk of these organisms entering the bloodstream or depositing in the brain, which "can cause serious diseases like seizures, epilepsy blackouts, and even cysticercosis".





Here Are 6 Top Foods To Include In Your Diet:

1. Garlic:

Garlic is loaded with antimicrobial properties. This, according to the expert, helps you get rid of parasites, worms, and unhealthy bacteria in your body.

2. Ginger:

Ginger is packed with anti-inflammatory properties that help benefit your health against oxidative stress, further curing any kind of inflammation due to parasitic reactions.

3. Turmeric:

Turmeric has been used for health purposes for time immemorial. It has anti-inflammatory, antiseptic, and antimicrobial properties that help benefit you in various ways. As per the expert, these factors come together to help get rid of unhealthy bacteria in the gut and also purify your blood.

4. Thyme:

Dr. Dimple explains that the herb helps stimulate the Thymus gland, which produces T cells - an important factor that helps boost immune health.

5. Cucumber seeds:

Cucumber is great for your health. But did you know that even cucumber seeds can be beneficial? "You can dehydrate the seeds, make a powder, and give it to your children empty stomach," she explains. This is known to help paralyze intestinal parasitical worms in the gut.

6. Papaya Seeds:

Much like cucumber seeds, papaya seeds also work wonders against parasitical worms in your gut. You can just take the seeds, mix them with honey, and consume, explains the expert.





Include these food ingredients in your daily diet and enjoy good gut health and also, detoxify yourself well. But always remember, moderation is the key.