The impact of the food we eat every day goes beyond satisfying our taste buds and hunger. What we eat can significantly influence our health, both positively and negatively. Nature offers several healing foods with incredible medicinal properties that we may not be aware of. One such herb you can incorporate into your diet is Ajagandha. This herb is also known as Spider Flower (English), Cleome Gynandra (Latin), Hulhul (Hindi), Velakura (Telugu), Nallavellai (Tamil), and Ajagandha (Kannada). In a recent Instagram post, Dr Poorvi Bhat, a Nutrition and Wellness expert, highlighted the benefits of this herb and how to incorporate it into your diet.

Health Benefits of Ajagandha

According to Dr Bhat, Ajagandha is one of India's most powerful anti-inflammatory herbs. Traditionally, it has been used to treat various types of inflammation, including IBS and arthritis. Ajagandha is an aphrodisiac, an anti-inflammatory, and a powerful antioxidant. It is rich in vitamins A and C, calcium, and iron. Additionally, Dr Bhat notes, "It is very beneficial for lactating mothers as it contains all the nutrients needed to aid in the production of breastmilk." Here is how to incorporate this herb into your diet with a delicious rasam recipe shared by the expert.

How to Make Ajagandha Rasam | Ajagandha Rasam Recipe

Here is how you can make a delicious and nutritious Ajagandha Rasam at home. Serve it hot with rice and ghee.

Wash and boil the Ajagandha leaves in water for 4-5 minutes until wilted and soft. Blend the boiled leaves in a mixer with a handful of coconut and 4 pods of peeled garlic. Blend to a fine paste, ensuring the consistency is thick. Add some of the water used to boil the leaves to the paste to achieve a sambar-like consistency. Heat coconut oil in a pan and once hot, add mustard seeds, the remaining crushed garlic, and curry leaves. Add spices, followed by the paste and salt. Bring to a boil, then simmer for 3-4 minutes before turning off the heat. Your healthy rasam is ready!







Just like Ajagandha, several other medicinal herbs offer multiple health benefits. One such popular herb is Giloy, often consumed in the form of juice. Giloy juice can be beneficial for your skin health as it is enriched with anti-inflammatory properties. Click here to learn more about the benefits of Giloy juice.

