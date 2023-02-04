Herbs have been used for traditional cures for centuries. With their healing and restorative powers, herbs do much more than simply adding flavour and colour to your favourite dishes. While fruits, vegetables, nuts and seeds contain a great amount of vitamins and minerals, the nutrients in herbs are often overlooked. Herbs can help you ease digestion, prevent tumors and boost the immune system. In an Instagram post, nutritionist Lovneet Batra highlighted how including herbs in the diet can reduce arthritis pain.

Arthritis is a chronic condition that affects more than 180 million people in India. Lovneet Batra explained that there are two major forms of arthritis - Osteoarthritis (OA) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA) - which are associated with severe joint pain and reduced quality of life.

“Living with arthritis and bearing all the swelling and pain in joints is not easy. The movement restriction and unbearable pain can make everyday tasks difficult for arthritis patients. Fortunately, dietary changes can significantly reduce the inflammation and help in managing the disease,” she added in the caption of the post.

Next, Lovneet Batra lists down 5 herbs to ease down arthritis.

Here're 5 Herbs To Ease Arthritis Pain:

1. Aloe Vera

Aloe Vera has several therapeutic properties and health benefits. It possesses anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that can prevent arthritis. “Its gel is packed with anthraquinones that could help in relieving arthritis,” said Lovneet Batra.

2. Turmeric

Turmeric is one of the most versatile spices and is used as one of the key ingredients in curry. Turmeric's healing power is quite magical.

Consuming this spice reduces inflammation. Its main ingredient, curcumin, is touted for its pharmaceutical-like abilities. If you have arthritis, gout, or muscle pain, add a little turmeric to your meals.

3. Thyme

This herb also has anti-inflammatory and anti-microbial properties which makes it an ideal pick to deal with arthritis. You can either add dried or fresh thyme to chicken, beef, or vegetable stock to enhance the flavour or you can infuse it in tea leaves. Thyme also works as a seasoning.

4. Ginger

Ginger has the ability to suppress inflammatory molecules called leukotrienes and to synthesize prostaglandins that cause pain and inflammation. While ginger tea is quite popular among tea lovers, people use it while preparing delicious curries. Ginger is even used as a garnish in salads.

5. Garlic

Just like ginger, garlic is also used in everyday cooking. Garlic contains diallyl disulphide, an anti-inflammatory compound that decreases the effects of pro-inflammatory cytokines.