Adding black currant to your meals will be super beneficial for you

Health Benefits Of Adding Black Currant To Our Diet

Black currant has an ability to reduce bad cholesterol (LDL) and increase good cholesterol (HDL) level in the blood, which improves the blood flow towards the heart and reduces the risk of heart attack, stroke and hypertension. It contains high amounts of flavonoids and omega 3 acids that are known to promote cardiovascular health.



Black currant enhances our memory power. It contains rich amounts of antioxidants, which are known to protect our brain from free radical damage. Since black currant is a rich source of iron, it increases the supply of oxygen to the brain and makes it function well.Eating black currant may help to cure skin disorders like eczema and psoriasis. It is power-packed with antioxidants and vitamin C, which are known to protect cell damage and prevents pre-mature ageing. Adding black currant to your meals will be super beneficial for your health, therefore, it is advisable to eat black currant in moderation since it is also known to be a blood thinning food.