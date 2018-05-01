Black Currant For Summer: Here's How You Can Include This Versatile Fruit In Your Diet

NDTV Food | Updated: May 01, 2018 19:02 IST
Black currant is an excellent source of calcium, which can play a vital role in strengthening your teeth and bones. There is no denying the fact that this wonder fruit can provide with a lot of health benefits. In order to reap its benefits, it is important to include it in your diet. You can do so by making a variety of delicacies out of the same, such as black currant ice cream, black currant cakes, pies and smoothies to name a few. Here are some black currant recipe ideas which can help you add black current in your daily diet. Read on to know more about them.
Black currant barbeque salad is easy-to-make. Just take frozen black currants and place them in a pot with some caster sugar and white wine vinegar. Simmer till the sugar gets dissolved. Take off the heat and cool. Then add mint leaves, diced tomato and spring onions to it. Add salt and pepper as per the taste. Your healthy black currant barbeque salad is ready to eat.