Black Currant For Summer: Here's How You Can Include This Versatile Fruit In Your Diet

fruits as they are power-packed with a lot of nutrients. When it comes to nutrient-dense fruits, black currant is quite talked about due to its high nutritional value. Not only is it abundantly rich in essential vitamins and minerals, but also help the body absorb iron. Adding this humble fruit to your daily diet could boost your immunity due to the presence of antioxidants in it. A stronger immunity can in turn help you fight against cold, cough, flu and infections.

Black currant is an excellent source of calcium, which can play a vital role in strengthening your teeth and bones. There is no denying the fact that this wonder fruit can provide with a lot of health benefits. In order to reap its benefits, it is important to include it in your diet. You can do so by making a variety of delicacies out of the same, such as black currant ice cream, black currant cakes, pies and smoothies to name a few. Here are some black currant recipe ideas which can help you add black current in your daily diet. Read on to know more about them.



Black Currant BBQ Salad If you wish to savour black currant in the form of beverage, then you can have it as smoothies or with hot chocolate. To make black currant smoothie, take frozen black currant, apple, apple juice, ice and blend them together in a blender. Your black currant smoothie is ready. To savour a refreshing drink, you can also add black currant juice or syrup with soda water. If you have a thing for everything chocolaty, then you can also pair black currant juice or syrup with hot chocolate.

Black currant barbeque salad is easy-to-make. Just take frozen black currants and place them in a pot with some caster sugar and white wine vinegar. Simmer till the sugar gets dissolved. Take off the heat and cool. Then add mint leaves, diced tomato and spring onions to it. Add salt and pepper as per the taste. Your healthy black currant barbeque salad is ready to eat.

This one’s for all the muffin lovers out there. Black currant muffins are easy-to-make and can be cooked at home easily. All you need is self-rising flour, sugar, frozen black currant berries, oil, milk and eggs. Mix self-rising flour, sugar and black currant berries together. Then blend egg with oil and milk. Once this is done, lightly mix dry and wet ingredients until just combined. Spoon the mixture into muffin-sized paper cups in muffin pans and bake it for 15 minutes. Your black currant muffins are ready to serve and eat.



To make black currant jam , you just need to have fresh black currants, caster sugar and lime juice. Place fresh black currants in a saucepan, cover it with water and bring to a boil. Simmer until the skin of the black currants is very tender and the liquid has almost evaporated. Then add sugar and lime juice. Bring to a boil and cook until the jam is ready. Allow it to cool for few minutes, then pour it into clean jar and seal immediately. Your black currant jam is ready. You can have it with crisp toasted bread.

Summer time is the perfect to binge on ice creams . To beat the heat, bring black currant ice cream to your rescue. Just add milk and corn flour in a vessel and mix well. Bring the mixture to few boils and stir continuously to break the lumps. Add salt and sugar, stir until the mixture thickens. Then add chopped black currant in it and mix well. After few boils, turn the gas off and allow the mixture to cool completely. Blend the mixture in a blender to make a smooth form of ice cream. Place it in an air-tight container and refrigerate for 4-5 hours. Your black currant ice cream is ready. Garnish it with few chopped black currants and serve chilled.