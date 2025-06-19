Potatoes are among the most widely consumed vegetables globally. They can also be cooked in a myriad of ways, making them super versatile. Whether you prefer them boiled, fried, roasted or baked - they taste delicious in all these forms. While potatoes are a go-to for many of us, some avoid them completely, thinking they're not healthy. Diabetics are especially particular, as they fear that eating potatoes can cause a spike in their blood sugar levels. But is this really true? Should you exclude the humble potato entirely from your diet? Recently, nutritionist Amita Gadre took to her Instagram page to reveal the truth and clear the confusion once and for all.

Can A Diabetic Eat Potatoes?

So, now the question arises: can potatoes be a part of a diabetes diet? Amita explains that potatoes contain complex carbohydrates, but they primarily consist of starch, which gets digested quickly. Whether you enjoy them boiled, par-boiled, fried or in any other form, the starch in them breaks down rapidly, causing a spike in blood sugar levels. Due to this reason, she recommends diabetics avoid or limit their intake of potatoes.

What's The Healthiest Way To Consume Potatoes?

The healthiest way to enjoy potatoes is by baking, roasting, par-boiling or boiling them. These methods help preserve their nutrients and avoid adding unhealthy fats. However, this doesn't mean they won't cause any spikes in your blood sugar levels. According to the nutritionist, the basic nature of starch persists even if you use a healthy cooking method. To prevent spikes in blood sugar, she suggests pairing potatoes with vegetables or a source of protein.

Which Potatoes Are Best For Diabetes?

The market is filled with different varieties of potatoes, and deciding which one is the best option for you can be tricky. For diabetics, sweet potatoes and waxy potatoes like Carisma and Nicola are considered better choices. They have a lower glycaemic index (GI) and contain less starch compared to white potatoes like Russet.

How To Make Potatoes Insulin Resistant?

To make potatoes more suitable for insulin resistance, opt for baking, boiling or roasting instead of frying, and pair potatoes with protein-rich foods or veggies to balance out carbs. Eating smaller portions and adding herbs and spices for flavour can also help manage carb intake and make potatoes a part of an insulin-resistant diet.

Diabetics can still enjoy potatoes by being smart about the type, amount and cooking method.