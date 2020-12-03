Beetroot Raita For Immunity: How To Make This Pretty Pink Raita In Less Than 10 Minutes

Beetroot is renowned for its shocking pink colour

The season of beetroot is here and we cannot be happier. No matter how much you detest winters, there are a few things about this season that also makes it worth the wait. Gajar ka halwa, hot chocolate, chikki, panjiri - the list is endless. What makes these 'winter specials' so special are the use of seasonal ingredients. Beetroot is one such root vegetable, that is now available throughout the year, but the best variety is cultivated during the winter only.





Health Benefits of Beetroot:

Beetroot is plump with many health benefits. A rich source of fibre, beetroot could help keep your blood sugars stable, regulate digestion and aid weight loss. Beetroot is also enriched with potassium, that helps negate ill-effects of sodium and keep blood pressure levels in control. It helps control cholesterol, contains no fat and loaded with iron, copper and magnesium as well. It is a treasure of essential vitamins and antioxidants too. Since it is replete with Vitamin C, beetroot can be a valuable addition to your diet for good skin and immunity.





Beetroot For Immunity





Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant that helps fight disease causing free radical activity. Free radicals form chains that cause premature ageing of cells and oxidative stress that could hamper your immunity in the long run. Beetroot also boasts of anti-inflammatory properties that could manage symptoms of many bacterial and microbial infections.

Winter is infamous for seasonal infections. Instances of cold, cough and fever are on the rise again, and in these times, the best idea is to fortify your diet with all things that could help combat these disease causing elements. Beetroot has an excellent earthy quality that holds its own in most preparations. Beetroot is also popular for the bright pink hue it imparts to everything that it is added to. So if you have any little-fussy eater at your place, you know how you can finally have them sit down for something healthy after all.







Raita is a side dish made with yogurt and select spices. Yogurt is also an excellent probiotic food that helps feed good bacteria and thus keep your immune system strong.





Here is the full recipe of beetroot raita, try it at home and let us know how you liked it.







