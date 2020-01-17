Watch: 6 Immunity Boosting Foods That You'll Easily Find At Home

Immunity boosting can be a daunting task, but here's how you can boost it naturally.

The transition from the biting cold winter months to slightly more pleasant weather has begun. There are a number of days that we go through uncertain temperatures and unpredictable weather conditions. If our palate and wardrobe take time to adapt to these changes, so does our immunity. Immunity is one of the most vital processes of the body that helps keep diseases at bay, especially during the days when seasons are changing. It is essential to consume foods that keep your immunity up to keep commonly occurring illnesses such as cold and flu at bay.





The best part about these foods is that they are easily available within the premises of your kitchen. Thus, there is no need to venture out and specially purchase foods that will boost your immunity.





Here Are Six Immunity-Boosting Foods You'll Find Easily At Home:

1. Black Pepper

Black pepper, better known as kaali mirch, helps in boosting immunity naturally. The spice is naturally high in Vitamin C which makes it antibacterial also keeps toxins at bay.





Pepper can work wonders for your immunity.

2. Garlic

Apart from generally being good to keep cold and cough at bay, garlic also acts as an immunity supplement. This flavourful food has compounds that help the immune system fight germs.





Garlic's properties make it a must-have for your diet.

3. Ginger

Ginger soothes the throat, relieves chest congestion and also gives the body the much-needed push that's needed for immunity thanks to its anti-inflammatory properties.





Ginger offers unique healing abilities for your immune system.

4. Lemon

Citrus can do wonders to keep the common cold away. It is also essentially antifungal and antiseptic. The high naturally occuring Vitamin C content in lemon makes it a must-have to keep immunity levels high.





Lemon had in any form can be amazing to add to your diet.

5. Turmeric

This simple spice is known to have antifungal and antibacterial properties as well, and helps in building the body's natural defense against disease-causing bacteria and virus.





This golden spice can work wonders for your immunity.

6. Honey

The goodness of having honey cannot be emphasized on enough, especially during the changing season. Honey contains hydrogen peroxide and pollen, which make it antiseptic and relieve seasonal allergies.





Honey can work wonders for your diet and immunity too.

Other than these foods, there are a few tips that can help you stay fit and boost your immunity naturally. Take a look at these tips and tricks that you can adopt into your lifestyle for a healthier you.





Exercise daily

Monitor your weight and blood sugar

Ensure you get enough nutrients in your diet

Eat balanced diet

Get 8 hours of sleep

With these powerful ingredients by your side, coupled with healthy living tips - nothing will affect you this changing season. However, do consult a doctor or nutritionist before you adopt any of these ingredients in your diet.













