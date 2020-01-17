Watch: 6 Immunity Boosting Foods That You'll Easily Find At Home

Aditi Ahuja | Updated: January 17, 2020 15:04 IST
The transition from the biting cold winter months to slightly more pleasant weather has begun. There are a number of days that we go through uncertain temperatures and unpredictable weather conditions. If our palate and wardrobe take time to adapt to these changes, so does our immunity. Immunity is one of the most vital processes of the body that helps keep diseases at bay, especially during the days when seasons are changing. It is essential to consume foods that keep your immunity up to keep commonly occurring illnesses such as cold and flu at bay.
The best part about these foods is that they are easily available within the premises of your kitchen. Thus, there is no need to venture out and specially purchase foods that will boost your immunity.
Black pepper, better known as kaali mirch, helps in boosting immunity naturally. The spice is naturally high in Vitamin C which makes it antibacterial also keeps toxins at bay.
(Also Read: Turmeric And Black Pepper: The Kitchen Spices That Heal Together)
Apart from generally being good to keep cold and cough at bay, garlic also acts as an immunity supplement. This flavourful food has compounds that help the immune system fight germs.
Ginger soothes the throat, relieves chest congestion and also gives the body the much-needed push that's needed for immunity thanks to its anti-inflammatory properties.
(Also Read: Ginger Oil: Fighting Inflammation And Other Healing Health Benefits)
Citrus can do wonders to keep the common cold away. It is also essentially antifungal and antiseptic. The high naturally occuring Vitamin C content in lemon makes it a must-have to keep immunity levels high.
This simple spice is known to have antifungal and antibacterial properties as well, and helps in building the body's natural defense against disease-causing bacteria and virus.
The goodness of having honey cannot be emphasized on enough, especially during the changing season. Honey contains hydrogen peroxide and pollen, which make it antiseptic and relieve seasonal allergies.
Other than these foods, there are a few tips that can help you stay fit and boost your immunity naturally. Take a look at these tips and tricks that you can adopt into your lifestyle for a healthier you.
With these powerful ingredients by your side, coupled with healthy living tips - nothing will affect you this changing season. However, do consult a doctor or nutritionist before you adopt any of these ingredients in your diet.