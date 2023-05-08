Estrogen is a vital hormone that plays a crucial role in the development and function of the reproductive system. It is majorly associated with women health, but did you know, it also has a role to play in keeping up overall health in men? Beyond its involvement in reproductive health, estrogen is necessary for maintaining bone density and supporting cardiovascular well-being too. Insufficient estrogen levels may negatively affect our well-being. Factors like menopause, PCOS (polycystic ovary syndrome) and certain medical treatments can affect estrogen levels in the body. But a good diet may fix it all. According to experts, incorporating certain superfoods into your everyday meal may help you naturally increase the hormone level in the body.

What Are The Symptoms Of Low Estrogen?

The most common symptom of low estrogen levels in female is irregular menstrual cycle. In men, it can manifest in the form of infertility, hot flashes, and erectile disorder. Additionally, it may also have an impact on your sleep cycle, mood, and sex life.

Here Are 5 Foods That Naturally Boost Estrogen Levels:

1. Flaxseeds

Flaxseeds are considered one of the best and natural sources for boosting estrogen levels in the body. These tiny seeds are incredibly rich in lignans, which are a type of phytoestrogen that aids in boosting estrogen metabolism. Several studies have shown that consuming flaxseeds on a daily basis may reduce the risk of breast cancer in postmenopausal women.

2. Soy Products

Soy products contain compounds called isoflavones, which are a type of phytoestrogen that can potentially help boost estrogen levels. It is recommended to include soy products such as soy milk, soy yogurt, tofu, and soy wheat flour in your diet if you're experiencing low estrogen levels. Additionally, it may also contribute to replenishing protein levels in the body.

3. Sesame Seeds

Like flaxseeds, sesame seeds also belong to the category of 'estrogen-boosting foods' because they have significant amounts of lignans. According to data, per 100-gram of sesame seeds contain approximately 0.2 to 0.5 grams of lignans. According to studies, regular consumption of sesame seeds may help increase estrogen levels in postmenopausal women.

4. Chickpeas

Legumes, such as chickpeas, are indeed a good source of phytoestrogens. Including hummus in your diet can be a beneficial way to enjoy the benefits of chickpeas for potentially increasing estrogen levels. According to studies, hummus can reportedly contain up to 993 micrograms of estrogen per 100 grams. Additionally, other legumes like red beans, green peas, and black-eyed peas are also considered to be good sources of estrogen.

5. Dairy Products

Dairy products, including those with full-fat content, naturally contain small amounts of estrogen and progesterone. It is suggested to include dairy products such as cheese, milk, and yogurt in your diet to potentially support estrogen levels. Researches have indicated that estrogen, being fat-soluble, may be found in higher concentrations in whole milk compared to skim milk.

Now that you are aware of the foods rich in estrogen, it is advisable to incorporate them into your diet. However, it is important to note that individual reactions to food can vary. It is recommended to consult with a doctor or a nutritionist before making any changes to your diet.











