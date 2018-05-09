Can You Eat Dates (Khajur) In Summers? We Find Out!

Highlights Dates help relieve constipation and other digestive issues

Eat not more than two to three dates per day

Dates are said to produce heat in the body

Benefits Of Dates

Some of the most amazing benefits of dates include:

Relieves constipation and other intestinal disorders

Strengthens bones, thanks to the essential minerals found in them

An excellent source of treating anaemia

Helps cure allergies

Help boost energy

May promote heart health

May help treat diarrhoea

These are just a few; there are numerous health and beauty benefits that dates have to offer.



Dates relieves constipation and other intestinal disorders

Can You Have Dates In Summers?

According to Nutritionist Dr. Simran Saini from Fortis Hospital, "We do not recommend eating dates more than two or three pieces, considering they produce a lot of heat in the body, which is also why they are recommended in winters. In case a person is suffering from extreme iron deficiency, then one can take more than two to three pieces a day." Macrobiotic Nutritionist and Health Coach Shilpa Arora agrees, "Dates are perfect for summers; however, moderation is the key. Never exceed to more than two to three pieces. A balanced approach when eating dates is preferred."



Pair dates with Mausami juice

What's The Right Way To Consume Dates In Summers?

According to Dr. Saini, the best way to eat dates is with mausami juice in order to create a cold environment for digestion. Also, vitamin C and iron go well together and make a healthy combination. You can also soak dates for a few hours and take them first thing in the morning to remove its 'taasir (hot property).' Some also recommend eating dates with a glass of milk, considering it has cooling properties (taasir).

Eating excess of dates may only cause your body to heat up; further causing problems like stomach pain, breakouts and boils, et al. Make sure you are eating just about two or three pieces of dates and extract all the goodness they have to offer.