  Can You Eat Dates (Khajur) In Summers? We Find Out!

Can You Eat Dates (Khajur) In Summers? We Find Out!

   |  Updated: May 09, 2018 10:21 IST

Can You Eat Dates (Khajur) In Summers? We Find Out!
Highlights
  • Dates help relieve constipation and other digestive issues
  • Eat not more than two to three dates per day
  • Dates are said to produce heat in the body
Temperatures are soaring and we all are in a dire need of loading up on foods that are cooling and hydrating. Some foods; however, are known to produce heat in the body and one of them is dates that tops the list. Known to be consumed best during winters, most health experts do not recommend consuming them in summers, or even if you are, make sure you eat in moderation. So, can we really eat dates in summers? If we can, what is the best way to consume them? We tell you everything, but first, let's look at the benefits they have to offer.

Benefits Of Dates



Some of the most amazing benefits of dates include:

  • Relieves constipation and other intestinal disorders
  • Strengthens bones, thanks to the essential minerals found in them
  • An excellent source of treating anaemia
  • Helps cure allergies
  • Help boost energy
  • May promote heart health
  • May help treat diarrhoea

These are just a few; there are numerous health and beauty benefits that dates have to offer.

(Also Read: 6 Interesting Ways To Include Dates (Khajur) In Your Diet)

dates
Dates relieves constipation and other intestinal disorders

Can You Have Dates In Summers?

According to Nutritionist Dr. Simran Saini from Fortis Hospital, "We do not recommend eating dates more than two or three pieces, considering they produce a lot of heat in the body, which is also why they are recommended in winters. In case a person is suffering from extreme iron deficiency, then one can take more than two to three pieces a day." Macrobiotic Nutritionist and Health Coach Shilpa Arora agrees, "Dates are perfect for summers; however, moderation is the key. Never exceed to more than two to three pieces. A balanced approach when eating dates is preferred."

(Also Read: Can A Diabetic Consume Dates? You Will Love The Answer)

orange juice
Pair dates with Mausami juice

What's The Right Way To Consume Dates In Summers?



According to Dr. Saini, the best way to eat dates is with mausami juice in order to create a cold environment for digestion. Also, vitamin C and iron go well together and make a healthy combination. You can also soak dates for a few hours and take them first thing in the morning to remove its 'taasir (hot property).' Some also recommend eating dates with a glass of milk, considering it has cooling properties (taasir).



Comments

Eating excess of dates may only cause your body to heat up; further causing problems like stomach pain, breakouts and boils, et al. Make sure you are eating just about two or three pieces of dates and extract all the goodness they have to offer.


 

