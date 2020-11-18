SEARCH
  • Health
  • Diabetes Diet: This Winter Salad Made With Carrots And Paneer Is A Soul-Soothing Treat

Diabetes Diet: This Winter Salad Made With Carrots And Paneer Is A Soul-Soothing Treat

If you happen to be a diabetic, you know you cannot really gorge on sweets like other people with blessed metabolism. So, what do you do? Think about healthier options, perhaps?

Sushmita Sengupta  |  Updated: November 18, 2020 14:53 IST

Reddit
Diabetes Diet: This Winter Salad Made With Carrots And Paneer Is A Soul-Soothing Treat

Diabetes is a common metabolic condition

Highlights
  • There are many winter superfoods that may help manage diabetes
  • Carrots has low Glycaemic index
  • Carrots are very low in carbs well

Afflicting millions across home and abroad, diabetes is a condition marked by fluctuating blood sugar levels. Unfortunately, there is no known cure for diabetes. The condition cannot be reversed but can be managed to a great extent. Diabetics need to be extra cautious about their diet, lifestyle and medicines. With the festive season upon us, most of us are left with a trail of mithai ka dabbas and snacks that need to be consumed well within their shelf life. Then there are the mid-meal cravings that steer you towards the unhealthiest of snacks. It is important to sort your priorities. If you happen to be a diabetic, you know you cannot really gorge on sweets like other people with blessed metabolism. So, what do you do? Think about healthier options, perhaps?

(Also Read: )

Winter season is renowned for many fruits and vegetables that could help keep your blood sugar levels in control. Carrots, guavas, radish, beetroot, methi, sarso are just some of the winter superfoods that you can include in your diet. You can tuck into them raw, blend them in smoothies, use them in soups, make healthy curries out of it, or make a quick and yummy salad. Yes, you heard us. A 'yummy' salad is no paradox. If you are willing to experiment, salads need not be the same old banal and boring affair.

Newsbeep

(Also Read: )

Salads often have enough room for creativity, so put those thinking caps on and think about all high-fibre, seasonal treats you can add to your salads. Fibre helps the slow release of sugar in the bloodstream, preventing abrupt blood sugar spikes. Here's one recipe we have tried recently that you catch your fancy.

d53e8rc

Low-Carb Diet: Add carrots to your diet for a healthy boost

Winter Salad For Diabetes: 

Ingredients:

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

  • 1 cup of cubed paneer
  • 1 medium-sized grated carrot
  • Half cup finely chopped onion
  • Half cup finely chopped tomato
  • 1 tsp black pepper
  • 1 tsp lemon juice
  • A handful of chopped coriander leaves

Method:
1. Take a big mixing bowl and add onions, carrots, tomatoes.
2. Now add the paneer, black pepper powder, lemon juice and coriander.
3. Mix everything well. Ad chomp away.

Try making this salad at home. Add or remove elements according to your preferences. It is your salad after all!
 

Comments

(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)

About Sushmita SenguptaSharing a strong penchant for food, Sushmita loves all things good, cheesy and greasy. Her other favourite pastime activities other than discussing food includes, reading, watching movies and binge-watching TV shows.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  DiabetesSaladWeight Loss
5 Ways To Manage Your Diabetes And Boost Immunity In Festive Season
5 Ways To Manage Your Diabetes And Boost Immunity In Festive Season
6 Vitamin C-Rich Winter Fruits That May Help Prevent Respiratory Troubles And Promote Lung-Health
6 Vitamin C-Rich Winter Fruits That May Help Prevent Respiratory Troubles And Promote Lung-Health

Related Recipes

Advertisement
Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

THIS WEBSITE FOLLOWS THE DNPA CODE OF ETHICS© 2020 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 