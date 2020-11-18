Diabetes Diet: This Winter Salad Made With Carrots And Paneer Is A Soul-Soothing Treat

Diabetes is a common metabolic condition

Highlights There are many winter superfoods that may help manage diabetes

Carrots has low Glycaemic index

Carrots are very low in carbs well

Afflicting millions across home and abroad, diabetes is a condition marked by fluctuating blood sugar levels. Unfortunately, there is no known cure for diabetes. The condition cannot be reversed but can be managed to a great extent. Diabetics need to be extra cautious about their diet, lifestyle and medicines. With the festive season upon us, most of us are left with a trail of mithai ka dabbas and snacks that need to be consumed well within their shelf life. Then there are the mid-meal cravings that steer you towards the unhealthiest of snacks. It is important to sort your priorities. If you happen to be a diabetic, you know you cannot really gorge on sweets like other people with blessed metabolism. So, what do you do? Think about healthier options, perhaps?





Winter season is renowned for many fruits and vegetables that could help keep your blood sugar levels in control. Carrots, guavas, radish, beetroot, methi, sarso are just some of the winter superfoods that you can include in your diet. You can tuck into them raw, blend them in smoothies, use them in soups, make healthy curries out of it, or make a quick and yummy salad. Yes, you heard us. A 'yummy' salad is no paradox. If you are willing to experiment, salads need not be the same old banal and boring affair.

Salads often have enough room for creativity, so put those thinking caps on and think about all high-fibre, seasonal treats you can add to your salads. Fibre helps the slow release of sugar in the bloodstream, preventing abrupt blood sugar spikes. Here's one recipe we have tried recently that you catch your fancy.





Low-Carb Diet: Add carrots to your diet for a healthy boost





Winter Salad For Diabetes:





Ingredients:





1 cup of cubed paneer

1 medium-sized grated carrot

Half cup finely chopped onion

Half cup finely chopped tomato

1 tsp black pepper

1 tsp lemon juice

A handful of chopped coriander leaves

Method:

1. Take a big mixing bowl and add onions, carrots, tomatoes.

2. Now add the paneer, black pepper powder, lemon juice and coriander.

3. Mix everything well. Ad chomp away.





Try making this salad at home. Add or remove elements according to your preferences. It is your salad after all!









(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



