Healthy foods are a powerhouse of essential nutrients that help the body to be in its healthiest shape. Our eyes are an integral part of our body and require extra care and nourishment as well. In today's day and age, we are always straining our eyes through constant work in front of the laptop screen or mindlessly consuming various types of media on our phones. This weakens our eyesight, and it is damaging for the eyes in the long run. Hence it is very important for us to take care of our eyes and the best part is our kitchen is full of amazing foods that are extremely beneficial for the eyes.





Also read: Winter Health: 7 Foods To Include In Your Diet For Better Eye Health

Here're 8 Best Foods For Eyes:

1. Green Leafy Vegetables

Vegetables like spinach, fenugreek and kale are rich in carotenoids like lutein and zeaxanthin. They are also extremely rich in Vitamin A, C and E. They help in lowering the risk of eye related diseases like macular degeneration and cataract.

2. Eggs

Eggs are a rich source of protein but few know it that they also have zinc and the yolk has carotenoids like lutein and zeaxanthin. They protect us from eye related macular degeneration (AMD) by blocking harmful blue light from damaging our retina.

3. Broccoli & Brussel Sprouts

These vegetables are available all the year round and have impressive quantities of Vit A, Vit C and Vit E. Being rich in carotenoids and anti-oxidants, they protect our eyes from age related diseases.

4. Legumes & Pulses

Surprisingly, an ordinary dal is rich in protein, zinc and micro nutrients. Chickpeas, kidney beans (rajma) and lentils are a vegetarian option for keeping our vision sharp and our eyes

healthy.

5. Salmon/ Tuna /Trout

These fatty fish along with other seafoods are rich in Omega-3 fatty acids like DHA & EPA which protect our eyes from AMD and glaucoma. Maintaining adequate levels of these also prevents dry eyes.





Also read: 9 Incredible Benefits of Salmon Fish You May Not Have Known

6. Bell Peppers

A rich source of vitamin C and antioxidants , these vegetables protect our eyes from cataract. Other fresh fruits and vegetables like cauliflower, papaya and strawberries also contain Vitamin C & Vitamin E . Try and eat these raw as cooking heat will break down Vitamin C.

7. Seeds & Nuts

An ounce of these provide half the amount of our daily Vitamin E dietary intake. They help prevent cataract, dry eyes and AMD.

8. Orange Coloured Fruits And Vegetables

Carrots, cantaloupe, sweet potatoes, mangoes and apricots are high in beta-carotene - a form of Vitamin A which helps with night vision, i.e. ours eyes' ability to adapt from light to dark.











Incorporating these foods in our diet and maintaining a healthy lifestyle can significantly reduce the risk of eye diseases.