Happy Birthday Abhishek Bachchan: Take A Look At His Fitness And Diet Regime!

Highlights Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan is ringing in his 42nd birthday today

He was last seen in Sajid Khan's Housefull 3 in the year 2016

Abhishek also has been seen playing football

Ranbir Kapoor and Virat Kohli at the Celebrity Clasico. The Dhoom actor is quite a sport fanatic and keeps himself fit through playing sports like football and cricket, which is why he is known to have quite a fit body. Let's take a sneak peek of his fitness and diet regime.

Abhishek Bachchan's fitness regime

According to one of the interviews, Abhishek shared that one of the first members to join gym was his mother, Jaya Bachchan who also encouraged him and his father Amitabh Bachchan to hit the gym. As per him, gyming is a stress buster and believes that one shouldn't have a set regimen for the whole year, considering what his movie role demands. He also believes that it is not important to have six-pack abs or eight-pack abs, but one should be athletic, physically active and fit. No matter how exhaustive his routine is, the Guru actor never forgets to workout.



A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on Jul 8, 2017 at 5:49am PDT

Abhishek Bachchan's diet

In one of his interviews, Abhishek confessed his love for junk food; however, shared that it takes up a lot of effort to actually give away the cravings and choose to eat healthy instead. He believes in eating five meals a day, every two-three hours. Having five small meals a day will stave off hunger pangs, hence preventing you from adding on to junk calories in your body. He tends to avoid sweets as much as he can, considering they can make you put on extra calories that eventually turn into fat. Abhishek also ensures a cheat day wherein he enjoys his favourite food that keeps him going and does not believe in starving.

Well, Abhishek Bachchan is surely a star! We wish him a very Happy Birthday and all the luck for his future endeavors.