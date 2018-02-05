Happy Birthday Abhishek Bachchan: Take A Look At His Fitness And Diet Regime!

NDTV Food | Updated: February 05, 2018 15:41 IST
Abhishek Bachchan's fitness regime
According to one of the interviews, Abhishek shared that one of the first members to join gym was his mother, Jaya Bachchan who also encouraged him and his father Amitabh Bachchan to hit the gym. As per him, gyming is a stress buster and believes that one shouldn't have a set regimen for the whole year, considering what his movie role demands. He also believes that it is not important to have six-pack abs or eight-pack abs, but one should be athletic, physically active and fit. No matter how exhaustive his routine is, the Guru actor never forgets to workout.
Abhishek Bachchan's diet
In one of his interviews, Abhishek confessed his love for junk food; however, shared that it takes up a lot of effort to actually give away the cravings and choose to eat healthy instead. He believes in eating five meals a day, every two-three hours. Having five small meals a day will stave off hunger pangs, hence preventing you from adding on to junk calories in your body. He tends to avoid sweets as much as he can, considering they can make you put on extra calories that eventually turn into fat. Abhishek also ensures a cheat day wherein he enjoys his favourite food that keeps him going and does not believe in starving.
