Health benefits of ginger are aplenty. A must-have ingredient in our pantry, ginger is one common ingredient used in almost every dish we cook. From adding it to our morning tea to including in dal and sabzi - ginger is versatile to the core. That's not all. It is loaded with antioxidant, anti-bacterial, anti-inflammatory properties that help nourish us from within. Besides, ginger, in form of saunth, has been a part of traditional medical practice since eons. Saunth is dry ginger powder that is usually consumed in form of kadha or churan.





Also Read: This Fool-Proof Hack Of Keeping Ginger Fresh Will Make Your Life So Much Easier

Dry ginger has been a part of traditional medical practice since eons

Health Benefits Of Saunth | Dry Ginger Powder For Common Cold:

Much like ginger, saunth is also considered a storehouse of nutrients that help boost digestion, aid weight loss, treat headache, promote gut health and more. Besides, it is also known to be beneficial for seasonal cold and flu.

According to Consultant Nutritionist Rupali Datta, "Ginger powder has range of health benefits, especially in Ayurveda. It is enriched with anti-inflammatory properties that help treat cough and cold and improve digestion. In fact, saunth is treated as an exceptional natural medicine to prevent common cold. Moreover, the anti-bacterial properties in saunth also help prevent infections in the body."

How To Consume Dry Ginger Powder:

While you may add it to your kadha or tea, one of the preferred ways of consuming saunth is by mixing the powder with clove powder and salt. While experts suggest having this mix twice a day may help relief cold, we say, consult a doctor to understand the accurate dosage as per your need.

How To Prepare Dry Ginger Powder At Home:

Dry ginger powder has been a preferred choice for many (for medicinal purpose) due to its easy availability. It is available in powdered form, which makes saunth easy to store, carry and consume. You make it at home too. Take a look at the steps.

Wash, peel and dry the fresh ginger.

Cut it into thin slices and sundry for 2-3 days.

Then let it dry for 4 more days in room temperature.

Once dried properly, blend it in a mixer grinder.

Store the dry ginger powder in an air-tight jar.

That's it. Get hold of a bottle of saunth and keep in store for whenever you need it. But always remember, moderation is the key.





Click here to know more about the health benefits of saunth.