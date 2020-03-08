How Dry-Ginger Powder Or Saunth May Help Aid Weight Loss

Ginger can be consumed in a myriad ways; one of the popular ways is saunth

It is difficult to imagine a day without ginger. We use it to flavour food and tea, and a couple of home remedies too. Ginger is easily one of the most nutritious foods we have in our pantry. It is packed with antiviral and antibacterial properties. It also has anti-inflammatory effects, which help eases pain and discomfort due to cold and cough. Ginger is also a traditional remedy for indigestion and bloating. An effective tool to beat morning sickness and nausea, ginger is a perennial herb that plays an intrinsic role in our daily lives. Ginger can be consumed in a myriad ways; one of the popular ways is saunth or dried-ginger powder. Saunth powder is used in a bevy of Indian preparations like chutneys and chaat. Did you know it could also come in handy for healthy weight-management too?! Read to know how.





Ginger's Role In Weight Loss

Healthy digestion is key for weight loss. Poor digestion leads to hampered absorption of nutrients and elimination of food, which could lead to weight gain. According to the book Healing Foods says that ginger "protects and heals the gut, hastens the movement of food through the gastrointestinal tract, and reduces wind, bloating and cramps. It also awakens the taste buds, and gets digestive juices flowing." Ginger's digestive powers are very popular in Ayurveda too. "The first key to prevention of indigestion is to enhance the digestive fire. One of the best herbs to kindle agni is ginger," writes Dr. Vasant Lad. Ginger also fastens metabolism, if your metabolism is faster, you burn calories faster too.

How To Make Weight Loss Friendly Ginger Water

You can find dry ginger powder in any of your local stores. You can also make it at home. Just grind few ginger pieces until you get a smooth powder. With this dry powder, you can make your own weight loss potion. Add two teaspoons of ginger powder in four cups of water and boil it; drink it every morning on an empty stomach. Doing so would not just cleanse your system but also fasten your metabolism.





It must be understood that weight loss is a mix of good diet and work-out. You cannot just work on your diet and neglect work-out completely. You would also have to tweak your diet a little bit according to your bodily requirements. Make sure you do so with expert guidance.









(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



