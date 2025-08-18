If you grew up in an Indian household, chances are ginger has been your go-to cure for just about everything. Be it colds, coughs, or that uneasy digestive system after a heavy meal. From adrak wali chai to ginger-garlic tadkas in dal, we use it almost daily without giving it much thought. And why not? It is packed with so many benefits. However, here is the thing: even something as beneficial as ginger can become problematic when you overdo it. You may be surprised to know that excessive consumption can lead to side effects you probably did not expect. So how do you strike that balance between healing spice and health hazard? Let us find out what the experts have to say, but before that, also count the benefits of our favourite root.





Also Read: What Is Lean Protein? 7 Foods Rich In Lean Protein You Can Add To Daily Diet

5 Health Benefits Of Ginger | Benefits Of Eating Ginger

1. Boosts Immunity

Ginger is packed with antioxidants that strengthen your body's natural immune system. According to The Complete Book of Ayurvedic Home Remedies by Dr Vasant Lad, one of the best remedies to boost immunity is ginger. A simple concoction involves steeping chopped ginger, cinnamon, and lemongrass in 1 cup of hot water for 10 minutes. Strain it and add honey. Drinking this can help you boost immunity.

2. Eases Digestion

From bloating to nausea, ginger can help alleviate digestive issues. As per the book Healing Foods, ginger “protects and heals the gut, hastens the movement of food through the gastrointestinal tract, and reduces wind, bloating and cramps. It also awakens the taste buds and gets digestive juices flowing.”

3. Reduces Inflammation

Sore knees after a workout or general joint stiffness? Ginger has anti-inflammatory properties that may help reduce pain and swelling. Over time, including ginger in your diet can help support joint mobility.

4. Balances Blood Sugar

Including ginger in your diet may help stabilise your blood sugar levels, which is especially useful for people trying to manage diabetes. While it is no replacement for medication, a small amount of ginger daily may help support healthy blood sugar control.

5. Relieves Cold Symptoms

A cup of adrak chai can help relieve cold symptoms. Ginger helps clear congestion, soothes a sore throat, and provides warmth that your body craves when you are unwell.

Recommended Daily Intake Of Ginger | How Much Ginger Per Day Is Safe

Photo: Unsplash

While ginger can be beneficial, quantity matters. Experts suggest that about 2–4 grams of fresh ginger or one teaspoon of dry ginger powder per day is considered safe for most adults. Too much can irritate the stomach or affect those on certain medications. Children and older adults should consume even smaller amounts. The idea is not to avoid ginger but to keep it in moderation for long-term benefits.

6 Side Effects Of Consuming Too Much Ginger | What Happens When You Eat Excess Ginger

While ginger has many health benefits, consuming it in excess can have negative effects. Nutritionist Shweta Shah explains that, according to Ayurveda, ginger is considered hot in potency. So, if you already have high Pitta, eating too much ginger can trigger several issues:

1. Acidity and reflux

Too much ginger can irritate the stomach lining, leading to acidity and reflux. This can cause discomfort, heartburn, and a burning sensation in the chest.

2. Bleeding piles

Due to its blood-thinning properties, ginger can aggravate haemorrhoids, leading to increased pain and discomfort. Excessive ginger consumption may worsen the condition.

3. Skin rashes

Some people may experience skin rashes or allergic reactions due to excessive ginger. This can cause redness, irritation, or itching.

Photo: Pexels

4. Scalp irritation

Ginger's heating properties can cause scalp irritation, particularly in individuals with Pitta imbalance. This may lead to itching, redness, or inflammation on the scalp.

5. Hot flushes

Consuming excessive amounts of ginger can trigger hot flashes, especially in individuals sensitive to its warming effects. This may cause sudden sweating, increased body temperature, and discomfort.

6. Menopausal discomfort

Excessive ginger can worsen menopausal symptoms such as hot flushes, skin dryness, and mood swings. Moderation is key.

Who Should Avoid Ginger | People Who Must Not Eat Ginger In Excess

Certain groups of people need to exercise extra caution when consuming ginger. Pregnant women should avoid large quantities of ginger, as it may sometimes trigger contractions. People taking blood-thinning medications, such as aspirin or warfarin, should also limit their intake, as ginger can further thin the blood. Those with gallstones, severe acidity, or ulcers should avoid consuming it in excess. Consulting a doctor before regular use is always a safe choice if you have underlying conditions.

Safe Ways To Consume Ginger | How To Eat Ginger Daily

If you want to make the most of ginger's benefits without the risks, the form and quantity of consumption matter. Here are some safe ways to add it to your diet:

Ginger water

Steeping a few slices of ginger in warm water makes for a refreshing and detoxifying drink. It is a gentle way to begin your day without caffeine. Ginger tea

One of the most popular ways to consume ginger is primarily during the monsoon or winter. It helps relieve colds, reduce bloating, and offer warmth in every sip. In cooking

Grated ginger adds flavour to dals, curries, stir-fries, and soups. It is also one of the simplest ways to include ginger in daily meals. Pickles and chutneys

Ginger is commonly used in pickles and chutneys, which bring tangy spice to meals while adding ginger in small amounts.

Best Time To Consume Ginger | When To Eat Ginger For Maximum Benefits

Timing can affect how well ginger works in your body. Drinking ginger water or tea in the morning can kickstart digestion and metabolism. During colds and flu, sipping ginger tea throughout the day helps ease congestion. However, those with acid reflux should avoid consuming ginger late at night, as it may trigger acidity. In short, match your ginger intake with your body's needs and the time of day.

Fresh Ginger vs Dry Ginger | Which One Is Better?

Photo: Pexels

Both fresh and dry ginger have health benefits, but their properties vary. Nutritionist and macrobiotic health coach Shilpa Arora explains that dry ginger is more concentrated in nutrients, making it suitable for certain health concerns. At the same time, fresh ginger brings hydration and more potent antioxidant properties.





She adds, "While dry ginger is potent in terms of nutrients, fresh ginger roots help add some water content to your food or drink. Fresh ginger has better antioxidant properties. And the essential oil of gingerol makes it a better option when it comes to cold and sore throat."





Simply put, both forms have unique advantages, making them equally important for health and fitness.

Ginger In Ayurveda And Home Remedies

In Ayurveda, ginger is regarded as a vital ingredient for balancing the doshas and supporting digestion. It is often included in kadhas (herbal decoctions), teas, and remedies for colds and joint pain. Mixing ginger with honey is a traditional home remedy for sore throats, while ginger and tulsi leaves are often brewed together for enhanced immunity. These conventional uses show why ginger has always had a permanent place in Indian kitchens.

Ginger Storage Tips | How To Store Ginger For A Long Time

Since ginger is used so often in Indian kitchens, knowing how to store it properly ensures its flavour and benefits remain intact.

Photo: Unsplash

Fresh ginger





Store unpeeled ginger in the refrigerator, wrapped in a paper towel to absorb moisture. For extra protection, keep it in an airtight container to prevent it from drying out or becoming mouldy. You can also peel and chop ginger into small pieces, freeze them, and use them directly in curries or teas.





Dry ginger powder





Store saunth in an airtight glass jar, away from sunlight, moisture, and strong-smelling spices. This prevents loss of aroma and potency. For best flavour and benefits, use it within 3-4 months.





Also Read: Desk-Friendly Monsoon Meals: Try These 7 Nourishing And Easy Dishes





So, while ginger is undeniably a superfood, moderation is the golden rule. Too much of it can cause discomfort and even health problems, but consumed in balanced amounts, it remains one of the most potent ingredients in your kitchen.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.