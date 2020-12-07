Ginger Water Benefits: 5 Reasons To Drink This Healing Drink In Winter 

SEARCH
Gingers is used in a wide range of winter preparations like kadha, soup, herbal tea etc. The pungent kick of ginger could help perk up any meal. Try adding it to a glass of water, and it could serve as a healthy beverage too.

Sushmita Sengupta  |  Updated: December 07, 2020 17:05 IST

Ginger is one of the most intrinsic herbs in Indian kitchens

  • Ginger is effective in boosting digestion
  • Ginger is a traditional remedy to boost immunity
  • Ginger is replete with antibacterial properties

As the dip in the air intensifies, you have to adapt to the season's demands. Whether you like it or not, you would need to rule out ice creams, milkshakes, sorbets and sharbat from your diet, replacing these with all things warm and soothing would be an even better idea. If you have grown up in India, you would be well aware with the associated of desi winters and spices. It is said, that some of these spices and herbs, used in right quantity and combination could be very helpful in managing a bunch of problems that are peculiar to the season (Read: cold, cough, etc).

Ginger, if you think about it, has no season. You can find it lying around in your fridge across the year- but it is used in a wide range of winter preparations like kadha, soup, herbal tea etc. The pungent kick of ginger could help perk up any meal. Try adding it to a glass of water, and it could serve as a healthy beverage too. Here are five reasons why you must drink ginger water every day.

rfn8g9mGinger is loaded with health benefits
Photo Credit: iStock

1. It is excellent for building immunity since ginger is enriched with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties. 
2. Ginger is a traditional remedy for digestion. Digestive problems can be common in these times given our irrational winter cravings. This light drink could help problems like bloating, flatulence at bay.
3. Worried about winter weight-gain this year? Stop cheating on your diet so often and drink this low- calorie drink every day to rev up your metabolism.
4. Ginger water is also excellent for diabetes management. Diabetics should always keep themselves hydrated. While you feel more thirsty during summers, in winters you almost forget about drinking water. Ginger is known to regulate blood sugar levels. It's anti-inflammatory properties help manage other problems caused due to diabetes.
5. Ginger may also manage arthritic pain and reduce swelling due to its anti-inflammatory properties. It is also very good for soothing sore muscles, another problem during winters. 

Turmeric and ginger are spices that can help in giving a boost to your immunity
Photo Credit: iStock

So what are you waiting for? Try drinking ginger water every day and see the change sfor yourself. Do make sure you do not go overboard with quantity. One glass of lukewarm water should not comprise of  1 tsp ginger powder. You can also add some honey for taste. 
 

(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)

