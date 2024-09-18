Heartburn and acid reflux are common digestive problems that can cause significant discomfort. While many people turn to certain beverages for relief, some drinks can actually worsen these conditions. Doctor Sethi, a gastroenterologist, revealed 3 common drinks that most people drink to relieve heartburn and acid reflux but these drinks can make the condition even worse. In an Instagram post, he wrote, "As a gastroenterologist, I routinely manage patients with heartburn and acid reflux daily. These are 3 of the top mistakes I have seen patients make.

What Causes Heartburn and Acid Reflux?

Heartburn and acid reflux occur when stomach acid flows back up into the esophagus, causing a burning sensation in the chest. This can be caused by various factors, including:

Overeating or eating too quickly

Eating spicy or acidic foods

Being overweight or obese

Smoking

Stress

Certain medications

Here are 3 drinks to avoid if you suffer from heartburn or acid reflux:

Lemon Water: While lemon water is often touted as a healthy drink, it can actually worsen heartburn and acid reflux. The acidity in lemon juice can irritate the esophagus and aggravate symptoms.





Sodas: Both regular and diet sodas can contribute to heartburn and acid reflux. The carbon dioxide in sodas can increase stomach pressure, forcing acid back up into the esophagus. Additionally, the sugar in regular sodas can exacerbate symptoms.





Apple Cider Vinegar: Despite popular belief, apple cider vinegar is not a cure-all for heartburn and acid reflux. In fact, it can worsen symptoms due to its acidic nature.

Alternatives to Consider for Acid Reflux and Heartburn:

If you're looking for a refreshing beverage to help soothe your digestive system, consider these healthier alternatives:





Water: Plain water is the best choice for hydration and can help alleviate heartburn symptoms.

Herbal Tea: Chamomile tea, peppermint tea, and ginger tea can help calm your digestive system and reduce acid reflux.

Milk: Milk can help neutralize stomach acid, providing temporary relief from heartburn.

Conclusion





If you continue to experience heartburn or acid reflux despite making these changes, it's important to consult with a healthcare professional for further evaluation and treatment.





By avoiding these three drinks and making other lifestyle changes, you can help manage heartburn and acid reflux symptoms and improve your overall quality of life.

