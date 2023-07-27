Bloating and gas are two of the most uncomfortable feelings in the world. They make you feel tight in the belly and urge you to burp constantly, which can honestly get quite annoying. This condition occurs as a result of the gas that is released from food that is unable to pass out of our body. It is quite common, and many people face it on a day-to-day basis. While there can be several reasons that cause bloating and gas, the type of food we eat plays a major role. If your diet includes more greasy foods, you'll naturally feel more bloated. Luckily, there are plenty of foods that can provide relief from this uneasiness. You may not see immediate results, but if consumed regularly, you'll see how effective they are. Check out these superfoods below:

Here Are 5 Superfoods For Bloating And Gas That You May Add To Your Diet:

1. Ginger

Ginger is one of the most highly recommended foods to treat bloating and gas. Known for its anti-inflammatory properties, it can be quite beneficial for our gut. Ginger also contains an enzyme called zingibain, which has been shown to promote digestive health. Make yourself a cup of soothing ginger tea or include it in your sabzis and curries.

2. Fennel Seeds

Eating fennel seeds after a meal is quite common in India. But have you wondered why it is so? Well, it's because fennel seeds contain oils that help in the secretion of digestive juices, thus improving digestion. Considering the fact that most Indian dishes are made with lots of oil and ghee, having a teaspoon of fennel seeds can do wonders for providing relief.

3. Yoghurt

As we all know, yoghurt is rich in probiotics. They help keep our gut healthy by preventing the growth of harmful bacteria. It is also quite refreshing and cools down our bodies from within. The more yoghurt you include in your diet, the healthier your gut will be, thus preventing issues such as bloating and gas.

4. Peppermint

Peppermint is known to have soothing and numbing properties. It is particularly effective in providing relief from muscle cramps and tightness caused by excessive bloating. For external relief, you can apply some peppermint oil directly to your stomach and massage it gently. And for internal relief, a cup of peppermint tea will be your best friend.

5. Papaya

Another food you must include in your diet to treat bloating and gas naturally is papaya. This fruit contains an enzyme called papain, which helps break down proteins in food, thus making digestion easier. It also has anti-inflammatory properties and will keep your digestive tract healthy.

Now that you know about these foods, make a conscious effort to include them in your diet and say goodbye to bloating and gas.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.