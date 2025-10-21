Every year after Diwali, the air becomes heavier, the skies turn grey, and breathing starts to feel like a task. This year too, AQI levels have shot up, with many people waking up with cough, congestion, headaches, sore throats and burning eyes. Amid this seasonal struggle, many are turning to home remedies for support. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra has shared a simple Ayurvedic drink on Instagram that, she says, may help soothe the respiratory tract and protect the lungs from pollution damage. While it's not a substitute for masks, filters or medical guidance, this easy morning ritual can be a helpful addition to your routine during peak pollution days.

Photo Credit: iStock

Ayurvedic Morning Drink To Cleanse Lungs And Fight Pollution:

What You'll Need

Mulethi (Licorice Root): 3-inch piece

Ajwain (Carom Seeds): 1 tsp

Fresh Ginger:1/2-inch piece

Jaggery: 1/2 tsp (optional)

Water

How To Prepare Mulethi-Ajwain Water

Boil mulethi, ajwain and ginger in 1.5 cups of water.

Let it simmer until the quantity reduces by half.

Strain the drink, add jaggery and sip warm - preferably on an empty stomach in the morning.

Why Mulethi-Ajwain Water Helps Fight Pollution

1. Mulethi:

According to Lovneet, mulethi helps soothe the respiratory tract and calm constant irritation caused by polluted air. It is known for its anti-inflammatory properties, which may reduce swelling in the airways and make breathing feel easier. She adds that mulethi also acts as a protective barrier, helping shield the lungs from ongoing pollution-related damage.

2. Ginger:

Lovneet explains that ginger is rich in a compound called gingerol, which can help ease inflammation in the lungs and throat. By reducing irritation inside the airways, it may support clearer, smoother breathing, especially when pollution levels are high. She says its warming nature also improves circulation, helping the body naturally expel toxins.

3. Ajwain:

Ajwain is known for its strong antimicrobial and antioxidant benefits, which help the body fight harmful microbes we inhale in polluted environments. It also supports better digestion, preventing toxin build-up that can further burden the system. Its active compounds may strengthen the body's defense mechanism against pollutants and heavy metals.

4. Jaggery:

Jaggery has long been used in Indian households to cleanse the lungs and clear mucus from the respiratory tract. It is traditionally believed to help remove fine dust and pollutant particles that enter the body through the air we breathe. When combined with warm herbs and spices, it may assist in gentle detoxification from within.

Watch the full video below:

What Pollution Does to Your Lungs

Pollutants like PM2.5 and PM10 can travel deep into the lungs, causing inflammation, congestion, dryness, wheezing and long-term respiratory stress. They also weaken the mucosal lining, making the lungs more vulnerable to infections. This is why soothing, anti-inflammatory ingredients can offer supportive relief.

Who Can Benefit From This Drink

This ritual may be helpful for:

Those who commute daily or spend long hours outdoors.

People experiencing seasonal cough, sore throat or mild congestion.

Anyone feeling dryness or discomfort due to polluted air.

How Often Should You Drink It?

Once a day in the morning is ideal. Since mulethi can impact blood pressure if consumed excessively, avoid taking it daily for long stretches. Stick to 10-14 days at a time during peak pollution.

Important Caution

Consult a medical professional first if you are:

Pregnant or breastfeeding

Suffering from high blood pressure

Dealing with kidney issues or water retention

On specific medications (consult your doctor)

Other Lung-Friendly Habits To Add

Along with this remedy, these habits can offer additional support:

Wear an N95 mask when stepping outdoors

Try steam inhalation with ajwain or eucalyptus

Practice nasya (2-3 drops of warm ghee or sesame oil in nostrils, as per Ayurveda

Include tulsi, turmeric, honey and warm water in your diet

Use an air purifier indoors or keep windows closed during peak hours

We may not have control over outdoor air quality, but we can strengthen our body's inner defence. Along with masks, purifiers and medical guidance where needed, simple kitchen remedies, like this Ayurvedic lung-soothing drink can offer comfort and support during pollution season.