Ask any chai lover, and you'll discover that everyone has their own preferences when it comes to their brew. Some prefer it black, while others enjoy the bold flavours of kadak masala chai, complete with milk, spices, and a generous amount of sugar. Then there's a group of individuals who take pleasure in adding a twist of lemon to their black or green tea. Yes, we're referring to the ever-popular lemon tea. While this beverage is widely adored in India and beyond, it might come as a surprise to learn that lemon tea could potentially pose hazards to your health. That's right. So, before you reach for your next cup of lemon tea, take a moment to peruse this article and jot down some notes for yourself. Read on.

Why Is Lemon Tea Considered Bad For Your Health?

Lemon is rich in antioxidants, and so are tea leaves. This is why we often introduce a dash of lemon juice into our tea, aligning it with our weight loss diets. But there's more to it. Lemon also enhances the flavour profile. However, several experts hold differing viewpoints. Tea contains tannins and possesses diuretic properties, which could lead to indigestion, acidity, and other digestive issues. On the other hand, lemon is acidic in nature, and when combined with tea, it merely escalates the acidity levels. In the realm of Ayurveda, this occurrence is known as 'virudh anna,' where two ingredients of similar properties interact, resulting in an imbalance among vata, pitta, and kapha within the body.

Photo Credit: iStock

Side Effects Of Adding Lemon To Your Tea:

1. Aggravated Digestive Issues:

By elevating the acid levels through the addition of lemon juice to your tea, your body's digestion process may decelerate. This can potentially trigger heartburn, acid reflux, bloating, and even constipation, to name a few.

2. Dehydration Risk:

Elevated acid levels in the body not only hinder metabolism but also lead to excessive fluid loss. Consequently, an imbalance in the body's water levels ensues, giving rise to various associated health complications. Therefore, it's common to experience headaches and bodily discomfort after consuming an excessive amount of lemon tea.

3. Impact On Oral Health:

The acid content in lemon poses a latent threat to your tooth enamel. When the acidity levels increase due to the combination of tea and lemon, the erosion process accelerates, potentially causing tooth decay. Furthermore, you might experience acute pain and heightened sensitivity after consuming lemon tea.

4. Influence On Bone Health:

Lemon is known to flush out calcium through urine. When added to tea, it prompts the body to absorb the aluminium present in the tea, which the body typically wouldn't absorb. These factors can elevate the toxin levels in our bodies, directly impacting bone health.

The Bottom Line:

After perusing this article, are you considering relinquishing your beloved beverage entirely? While individuals with preexisting digestive issues are advised to steer clear of it, for others, we recommend seeking expert guidance to determine the optimal method and appropriate dosage for enjoying lemon tea without incurring any adverse effects. And always remember, excess consumption can potentially have detrimental effects on your health. So, opt for informed decisions and relish enduring good health.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.