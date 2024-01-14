Maintaining a proper diet is essential for marathon runners to support their intense training and race performance. A well-balanced diet provides the necessary nutrients for energy, muscle repair, and overall recovery. Consuming a mix of carbohydrates, proteins, and healthy fats can optimise endurance and help prevent injury during long-distance running. Furthermore, diet maintenance plays a crucial role in enhancing the body's ability to recover after gruelling workouts. Adequate protein intake aids in muscle repair and growth, while sufficient hydration supports optimal performance during training sessions and on race day.





Also Read: Hungry After the Gym? These 7 Protein-Rich Snacks Are Your Perfect Workout Companions





Additionally, consuming a variety of vitamins and minerals through fruits, vegetables, and whole grains can bolster the immune system, reducing the risk of illness that could disrupt training schedules or race participation. In essence, diet maintenance is not just about fueling the body but also about supporting its ability to adapt and perform at its best throughout many miles.

What Marathon Runners Should Eat And Avoid While Prepping For The Run:

Photo Credit: iStock

Marathon runners put their bodies through immense physical and mental challenges, and proper nutrition is crucial for their success. A well-balanced diet that includes a variety of foods can help fuel and recover from long runs. Complex carbohydrates such as whole grains, fruits, and vegetables provide sustained energy, while lean proteins like chicken, fish, and tofu aid in muscle repair and recovery. Healthy fats from sources like avocados, nuts, and seeds can provide endurance athletes with an extra boost of energy during those 42 km.





It's also important for marathon runners to stay hydrated before, during, and after their races. Drinking plenty of water is essential for maintaining performance levels and preventing dehydration-related issues. Electrolyte-rich beverages or sports drinks can help replenish the sodium lost through sweat during long-distance running. Overall, a balanced diet rich in nutrients is key for marathon runners to perform at their best on race day.

Marathon runners should steer clear of heavy, greasy foods that can lead to gastrointestinal distress during a race. Fried foods, fatty cuts of meat, and creamy sauces can all slow digestion and increase the risk of cramping or nausea while running long distances. High-fiber foods like beans, lentils, and whole grains might be nutritious for some athletes, but they can cause bloating and discomfort for marathoners during a race.





Also Read: 5 Sneaky Foods Sabotaging Your Fitness Goals - Time To Break Up!





Marathon runners should also be cautious with highly acidic or spicy foods that can irritate the stomach lining. Citrus fruits, tomatoes, and peppers may trigger heartburn or acid reflux in some individuals during physical activity. Opting for milder alternatives like bananas, rice cakes, or white bread can help maintain energy levels without causing unnecessary digestive issues on race day. By being mindful of their food choices leading up to a marathon, runners can prevent potential obstacles that might hinder their performance on the big day.





Jinal Patel is a Dietitian at Zynova Shalby Hospital.





Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information in this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.