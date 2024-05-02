Weight loss is probably one of the most talked about topics in the world of health and fitness. Every now and then we come across information that claims to support weight loss effectively. While we understand that all these can be overwhelming at times, one factor that remains constant in every discussion is 'calorie count'. According to health experts, weight management depends on how many calories you consume and how much you burn. And this further gave birth to the term 'calorie deficit' - a key to effective weight loss. In this article, we will take you through the idea of a calorie deficit and how safely it helps you lose weight. So, without further ado, let's get going.

What Is Calorie Deficit? How It Helps You Lose Weight?

Our body needs a certain number of calories to stay energized and productive throughout the day. However, it depends much on your age, gender, weight, medical condition, body composition et al. According to WebMD, calorie deficit in your body occurs when you eat and drink fewer calories than you burn. To put it simply, when you reduce calorie intake, the body experiences changes in hormones and water retention capabilities, further bringing alterations in fat storage and lowering your numerical weight. Nutritionist and weight loss coach Mohita Mascarenhas weighs in, "Consistently being in calorie deficit helps you lose weight effectively."





The easiest way to raise calorie deficit is by understanding how many calories your body needs and changing your diet accordingly, under an expert's guidance. Proper workout and exercise also have major roles to play in your calorie-burning journey for weight loss.

What Is The Most Common Mistake We Do To Raise Calorie Deficit?

Nutritionist Mohita explains that today, most people lead a sedentary lifestyle and have low-calorie output, which becomes one of the major reasons why they struggle to lose and maintain weight. However, she adds, "Being in a calorie deficit doesn't mean you eat less." This may further bring change in your body composition, affecting your overall health. Hence, she shares three simple tips that one must follow to increase total calorie expenditure effectively.





Calorie Deficit For Weight Loss: 3 Steps To Increase Your Total Calorie Expenditure:

Step 1. Eat more protein:

A study published in the Journal of Obesity and Metabolic Syndrome states that protein helps you burn calories effectively. The dietary protein increases energy expenditure because "it has a markedly higher diet-induced thermogenesis (DIT) than fat and carbohydrates", reads the study. Moreover, it preserves resting energy expenditure by preventing lean mass loss. The findings further state that increased DIT increases satiety, which further contributes to weight loss.





This brings us to the next question - how much protein to eat per day for weight loss? Nutritionist Mohita explains, "It should be 1.5 to 2 grams per kg of your body weight. Your body burns more calories while digesting protein. This will increase your thermic effect of food (TEF)." Click here for some smart tips to create a calorie deficit diet.

Step 2. Walk more:

According to studies, walking not only helps increase the amount of energy you burn on a daily basis but also helps you build more lean muscle so that you burn more calories, even at rest. The expert recommends, "Get 10k steps daily to increase your non-exercise activity thermogenesis (NEAT)."

Step 3. Exercise regularly:

As per the Mayo Clinic, being regularly active and taking part in structured exercise activities are considered some of the most effective ways to expend more energy throughout the day. "Exercise for at least 30 mins 5-6 times a week," the expert advises.





