International Women's Day is celebrated every year on March 8 to celebrate women and their social, economic, cultural, and political achievements. The world would not be the same without women. But the importance of women goes far beyond that. It is not easy to explain why women are important, but if you have any in your life - as friends, family, teachers, or mentors - you would understand. On this International Women's Day, we encourage women to take more "me-time", roll out that yoga mat regularly, and eat healthy, nourishing food that provides them with the strength and energy they need to ace whatever they do.





Dr Mickey Mehta, Global Holistic Health Guru, says, "In today's fast-paced world, your body and mind deserve the right clean, green, wholesome nourishment that fuels, balances, and elevates your being." The right foods are not just fuel, they are your allies, keeping you strong, radiant, and ahead in every sphere of life.

Here Are 5 Nourishing Foods Every Woman Must Add To Her Daily Diet:

1. Flaxseeds

For women going through menopause, Consultant Nutritionist Rupali Datta suggests consuming flaxseeds. Flaxseeds are rich in lignans, a type of plant compound with estrogen-like properties. Including flaxseeds in your diet may help manage hormonal fluctuations and alleviate symptoms like hot flashes. Sprinkle ground flaxseeds on yoghurt or add them to smoothies for an easy boost.

2. Green Leafy Vegetables

Make green leafy vegetables a constant part of your daily diet. This includes foods like spinach, drumstick, curry leaves, kale, chard, bok choy, collard greens, cabbage, and mustard greens. As per nutritionist Datta, leafy greens are a rich source of iron, folic acid (vitamin B9) and calcium. To stay fit and healthy, women need all three of these nutrients:

Iron is a critical nutrient, especially during pregnancy and menopause.

Vitamin B9 is essential for growth and red blood cell production.

Calcium ensures healthy bone and teeth development.

3. Yoghurt

Yoghurt is an essential food item that can make a nutritious breakfast when combined with some fruits and dried fruits. Yoghurt contains probiotics for gut health and calcium for bones. According to the book 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing, pairing yoghurt with dried fruits, such as prunes and apricots helps balance blood sugar levels and prevents constipation. Apricots are also beneficial for eyesight, while prunes are a rich source of antioxidants.

4. Chicken

For women who eat non-vegetarian food, chicken is a great food option for nourishment and rejuvenation. According to the book 'Healing Foods', chicken has immunity-boosting properties and high vitamin B levels to help the body produce energy. You can cook the chicken with some garlic (which contains heart-protective compounds), ginger (which promotes anti-ageing) and lime (an excellent source of vitamin C).





5. Whole Grains And Millets

Here are some must-include grains as recommended by Dr Mehta:

Ragi (Finger Millet) is rich in calcium, perfect for strong bones and hormonal balance.

Bajra (Pearl Millet) is a powerhouse of iron, keeping energy levels high.

Jowar (Sorghum) is a gluten-free grain packed with fibre for digestion and heart health.

Rajgira (Amaranth) is excellent for stamina and immunity.

Unpolished small-grain rice and red rice are nutrient-dense too.

Meal Prep: Key To Eating Healthy In Hectic Schedule

Meal prep is the practice of preparing meals in advance, usually for the week. It can include cooking, portioning, and packaging meals. Hormonal Health Coach Priyasha Saluja suggests creating a system that works for your lifestyle, ensuring that nourishment is always within reach, even on your busiest days. "Because real progress comes from sustainable habits, not fleeting moments of discipline."





Think of meal prep as a strategy, not a strict rulebook. It's not about crafting picture-perfect meals but about setting yourself up for success with balance and consistency. When you batch-prep smartly, you remove daily decision fatigue, making healthy choices effortless.





4 Lifestyle Tips For A Healthy And Thriving You:

The following four healthy lifestyle guidelines are shared by Dr Mehta:

Start your day with clean, green, wholesome foods that sync with your body's rhythm.

Eat consciously-chew, breathe, and embrace every bite in a calm, joyful state.

Keep the energy flowing with stretching, walking, and deep breathing-let movement be your medicine.

Rest well. A well-rested body is a well-balanced mind-reset, recharge, and rise with grace.

This Women's Day, celebrate yourself by choosing foods that nurture your body and mind, keeping you strong, radiant, thriving and ahead in every sphere of life. Stay blessed, stay nourished, stay limitless!