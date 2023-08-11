Yoghurt and curd are two of the most commonly used dairy products. We have them on a daily basis along with our meals, and they are even used in certain recipes to add a thick texture. Not just this, they also help promote digestive health. Now, you must be wondering why we are referring to yoghurt and curd as two separate foods. Aren't they supposed to be the same? Most of us use these terms interchangeably, but the foods are indeed quite different from each other. Surprised, right? Let's help you understand the differences between yoghurt and curd in detail below:

What Is Curd?

Curd, also known as dahi, is a fermented milk product. It is what we make at home during times when we're unable to visit the market. Fresh curd made at home has a taste that is unmatched by store-bought yoghurt. To make it, a small amount of exciting curd is added to a bowl of milk and left overnight, covered in cloth. This process is referred to as coagulation of milk, also known as curdling. Hence, this is where curd gets its name.

What Is Yoghurt?

Unlike curd, yoghurt is an industrial product. The ones that we buy from the market would fall into this category. While yoghurt is a fermented milk product too, it involves the use of artificial bacteria, which makes it last longer. They also come in a variety of different flavours, with some having added sugar.

Curd Vs Yoghurt: Here Are Some Key Differences Between The Two:

1. Style of preparation:

Curd is the byproduct of the curdling of milk. It is prepared using only one type of bacteria and can be made at home. Yoghurt, on the other hand, is made using two different types of bacteria, namely lactobacillus and streptococci, which give yoghurt its unique texture and taste.

2. Texture:

The textures of curd and yoghurt differ to a great extent. The former is much lighter in texture and may not have a smooth, uniform texture. Yoghurt is much creamier and smoother in consistency as compared to curd. This is due to the variation in bacteria used for both dairy products.

3. Type and quantity of bacteria:

Both curd and yoghurt contain probiotic bacteria. But the type and quantity of bacteria are different in both. Yoghurt contains more bacteria than curd as it takes a longer time to ferment. It contains both lactobacillus and streptococcus bacteria. Curd only contains the former.

4. Acidic level:

Curd is prepared using natural bacteria, which is why it is not as acidic as yoghurt. Its acidic level may vary every time you make it. Whereas yoghurt has a higher acidic level as it's prepared using artificial bacteria. This results in more uniform levels, giving yoghurt its distinct tangy flavour.

Which Is Better (Or Healthier) - Curd Or Yoghurt?

After understanding these differences, you must be wondering which one you should opt for. Do they both offer similar health benefits? Is there anything that you should be worried about? Well, the answer is no. Both yoghurt and curd are equally nutritious and good for our health. They are rich in protein and probiotics. However, yoghurt contains a slightly higher amount of probiotics, giving it an edge over curd when it comes to gut health. Stay away from yoghurts that come with added sugar to reap their benefits.





So, the next time you find yourself confused about whether you're having yoghurt or curd, you'll know exactly what sets them apart.