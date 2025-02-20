As we grow old, we become more conscious of what we eat, making sure that our diet nourishes our skin, hair and overall health. From fresh fruits and vegetables to nuts and seeds, we carefully choose foods that support our bodies. Among the many nutrient-rich ingredients, flaxseeds have gained immense popularity. These tiny, nutty-flavoured seeds can be incorporated into a number of dishes and meals. But are you sure you are consuming these tiny seeds the right way? While flaxseeds are a great addition to your diet, eating them incorrectly may not give you the full benefits. Let's find out the answer.





Also Read: From Weight Loss To Heart Health: 5 Flaxseed Oil Benefits You Must Know

How Do Flaxseeds Help Your Body

Flaxseeds are known for their impressive nutritional profile. As per the book 'Healing Foods' by Dorling Kindersley, flaxseeds help your body in several ways.

1. Supports Heart Health

Flaxseeds are packed with omega-3 fatty acids, which help lower triglyceride levels and reduce the risk of heart disease, stroke and high blood pressure.

2. Boosts Digestion

These seeds are packed with mucilaginous fibre, which promotes gut health, prevents constipation, and supports smooth digestion.

3. Regulates Blood Sugar

The fibre content in flaxseeds slows down digestion, preventing sudden blood sugar spikes and supporting diabetes management.

4. Balances Hormones

Lignans present in flaxseeds help regulate estrogen levels, which can be beneficial for women dealing with menopause, irregular periods, and hormonal imbalances.

5. Helps Manage Weight

Flaxseeds are energy-dense and thanks to their fibre content, can keep you full for long. This makes them a great ingredient for weight loss.

Should You Consume Raw Flaxseeds?

While many people think that consuming flaxseeds raw is most beneficial, it isn't. As per nutritionist Shalini Sudhakar, unripe or raw flaxseeds have anti-nutrients, just like any other grain, which on consumption might disrupt your gut health and nutritional absorption.

What Is The Right Way To Consume Flaxseeds?

The most effective way of eliminating anti-nutrients is by exposing them to heat. As per the expert, in the case of flaxseeds, it is best to dry roast them. So, to enhance the nutritional value of flaxseeds and absorb maximum nourishment, dry roast them and don't consume them raw.

How To Add Flaxseeds In Your Diet

So, now that you know how beneficial flaxseeds are and the best way to consume them, let's have a look at some ways to incorporate them into your daily meals.

1. Parfaits

Enhance the taste of your parfait by adding flaxseeds along with yoghurt and fruits. This simple addition not only boosts the nutritional value but also keeps you full for long – making it a perfect breakfast or snack option.

2. Soups

Instead of using croutons or cream as toppings, try sprinkling some flaxseeds over your soup. They add a delightful crunch while increasing the dish's fibre and nutrient content.

3. Baked Goods

Baking muffins, cookies or cakes? Instead of using dry fruits, use flaxseeds in them. They add a subtle nuttiness to your baked goods while making them healthier at the same time.

4. Ice Cream Toppings

A teaspoon of flaxseeds sprinkled over your ice cream not only enhances its texture and flavour but also increases the nutritional value of your chilled treat, making it healthier.

5. Chicken Nuggets Coating

Instead of using breadcrumbs, coat your chicken nuggets with flaxseeds before baking. This won't just make them crunchier but also add a layer of nutrition to your meal.





Also Read:Flaxseed Milk: Nutrition Facts About Non-Dairy Flax Milk And How To Make It At Home





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.