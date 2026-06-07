Food safety affects every stage of the journey from farm to table and plays a vital role in preventing foodborne illnesses. Despite growing awareness about healthy eating and hygiene practices, several myths about storing, preparing and consuming food continue to persist. Observed annually on June 7, World Food Safety Day encourages people to make smarter food choices and practice safer handling habits. This year, take a closer look at some of the most common food safety myths and the facts that help keep you and your family safe.





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Myth #1: Can you tell if food is safe to eat by its look and smell?

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Fact: No. Most microorganisms that can make you sick don't change the look or smell of the food. Relying solely on your senses means you might consume dangerous, contaminated food

Myth #2: Do I have to refrigerate leftover food?

Fact: Yes. Food becomes unsafe if left at room temperature for more than two hours. Store leftovers in airtight containers and consume them within 3 to 4 days. If you don't plan to eat them within this timeframe, freeze them immediately

Myth #3: Is food dropped on the floor OK to eat if you pick it up within 5 seconds?

Fact: No. The "5-second rule" is an urban myth. Microorganisms can transfer to food immediately and cause disease in some cases. Picking it up quickly does not guarantee it is safe to eat.

Myth #4: Can dishcloths spread dangerous bacteria?

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Fact: Yes. Dishcloths and sponges can carry and spread dangerous bacteria. When used to wipe counters, dry dishes or dry hands, they act as the perfect vehicle for cross-contamination across your kitchen. Disinfect them in a sanitising solution or boil them in water.

Myth #5: Should raw poultry be washed before cooking?

Fact: No. Washing poultry can spread harmful microorganisms to hands, surfaces, utensils or other food. Modern poultry processing is strictly regulated, meaning the meat does not need to be washed to be sanitised.





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Myth #6: Can I get sick from food I ate 3 days ago?

Fact: Yes. The onset of food poisoning can range from a few hours to several weeks, depending on the specific bacteria, virus or parasite involved. Some dangerous microorganisms take longer than a few hours to make you sick.

Myth #7: Is it safe to thaw frozen food at room temperature?

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Fact: No. Thawing frozen food at room temperature allows the outer layer of the food to enter the danger zone while the inside remains frozen, creating a perfect breeding ground for harmful bacteria. Thawing food in the refrigerator or in cold water prevents the growth of microorganisms.

Myth #8: Do organic fruits and vegetables need to be washed?

Fact: Yes. All produce, including organic, should be washed with clean water to remove physical contaminants and reduce the risk from any harmful microorganisms or chemicals. Organic farming uses naturally derived pesticides, which still leave residues that should be rinsed off.

Myth #9: Is an upset stomach the worst that can happen from a foodborne illness?

Fact: No. While the majority of foodborne illness cases are mild and resolve quickly with rest and hydration, the worst-case scenarios are vastly more severe. Some foodborne pathogens can lead to life-threatening medical emergencies and long-term health complications.

Myth #10: Do I still need to wash my hands if I've used hand sanitising gel?

Fact: Yes. While hand sanitising gel is excellent for a quick refresh, it is not a complete substitute for soap and water. You should still wash your hands thoroughly before eating your food.