Getting good sleep is supremely important for our overall health. It reduces the risk of developing certain chronic illnesses, keeps our brain active, and most importantly - boosts our immune system. While it is generally recommended that one must get between 7-9 hours of uninterrupted sleep each night, many people struggle to get enough. Thankfully, there are many strategies and hacks one can use to promote good sleep, especially when it comes to making changes to our diet, as some foods and drinks have sleep-promoting properties. Aligned with this - below are five best foods and drinks you can have before bed to enhance your quality of sleep:





Here're 5 Foods That Enhance The Quality Of Sleep:

1. Warm milk

Warm milk contains the amino acid tryptophan, which the body converts into serotonin and melatonin, two hormones that regulate sleep. Drinking warm milk before bed can help promote relaxation and improve sleep quality. Add a pinch of Turmeric to this milk to get the added benefits of the goodness and health benefits of haldi. In the cooler months, replace the haldi with 2 strands of saffron for skin, hair and hormonal health benefits.

2. Almonds Almonds are a good source of magnesium, which can help promote muscle relaxation and reduce anxiety. Eating a small handful of almonds before bed may help improve sleep quality.

3. Pumpkin seeds

A handful of pumpkin seeds which are rich in magnesium will help with sleep.

4. Dark chocolate

Dark chocolate contains antioxidants and magnesium, which can help promote relaxation and reduce anxiety. Eating a small piece of dark chocolate before bed may help improve sleep quality.





5. Whole grain crackers or whole grain cereal

In particular quinoa because of its magnesium content - soak in milk for the tryptophan and complex carbohydrate content.





Remember that it's important to listen to your body and pay attention to how certain foods and drinks affect your sleep. Experiment and find what works best for you. Additionally, it's important to maintain a consistent sleep routine, avoid screens and other stimulating activities before bed, and create a relaxing sleep environment to promote good quality sleep.



