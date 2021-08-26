If there's one South Indian dish that can give classic dosa a run for the money, then it surely is the idli. Idli is the second most popular South Indian dish (the first being dosa) among all. In fact, to most of India (and abroad), South Indian cuisine is synonymous with dosa and idli. Idli is light, nutritious and fulfilling to the core. This further makes idli a popular meal choice to kick-start the day. Pair idli with coconut chutney and sambar - and you get a delicious meal in just no time.





Today, if you explore, you will find multiple versions of a classic idli recipe. While some like to replace rice flour with ragi flour in the recipe, some add flavourful stuffing in the idli to make it yet more delicious. We recently came across one such stuffed idli recipe that left us amused. And hence, we decided to share it with you to up your breakfast game. It's called keema idli.

How To Make Keema Idli | Keema Idli Recipe:

As the name suggests, keema idli includes keema in a regular idli recipe. You may use mutton, chicken or soya keema to make this dish. We preferred using chicken keema. It only makes breakfast yummy for you but also loads you up with energy. Let's take a look at the recipe:

Heat oil in a kadhai and add cumin to it.

Add chopped onions, green chillies, ginger-garlic paste and salt.

Add turmeric powder, garam masala powder and red chilli powder and mix.

Add tomatoes, water and cook until the tomatoes turn soft.

Add minced chicken and cook for 10 minutes.

In a bowl, take idli batter, add minced chicken in it, cover with idli batter.

Steam for 15-20 minutes.

Soft and fluffy keema idli is ready to be served.





Try this recipe and give a spicy spin to your monotonous breakfast meal. Bon Apetit!