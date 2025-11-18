Chana is one of those ingredients that quietly anchors Indian kitchens. It slips into daily meals, adds protein to plates, and sits in jars with an odd sense of reliability. Yet most consumers rarely pause to question whether the grains they bring home are as clean as they appear. Over the past few years, food safety conversations have become louder, and pulses are now on that list of items that can be tampered with far more easily than many people realise. What looks like a simple bag of chana may include polishing materials, artificial colour, stones, or older grains that dilute quality.





If you have ever wondered whether the chana in your kitchen is entirely pure, you are asking the right question. Purity is not about perfection. It is about knowing what you are eating and ensuring your meals remain safe. Before diving into the quick tests you can do at home, it helps to understand why adulteration happens and what is at stake for your health and nutrition.





Why Chana Gets Adulterated?

Chana is used across regions, seasons, and dishes, so demand stays consistently high. When a food item becomes this central to everyday cooking, the temptation to cut corners increases. Some suppliers try to stretch older stock, reduce overall costs, or adjust grain appearance in ways that are not consumer-friendly. These shortcuts might offer quicker profits but they compromise purity.

Cost-reducing practices where cheaper materials are mixed with chana

Attempts to improve appearance using talc, soapstone, or artificial colour

Preservatives added to extend shelf life beyond natural limits

Understanding these motives helps explain why adulteration remains a persistent issue, even when consumers assume staple ingredients are safe by default.

What Often Gets Mixed Into Chana?

To know what you are checking for, it helps to understand the types of adulterants that appear most frequently. Chana may be treated with polishing materials that make dull grains appear fresher. Some batches contain heavy particles that increase weight. Others include grains that are too old to offer proper nutrition. All of these reduce the quality of the food you cook.

Polishing materials such as chalk powder, talc, or soapstone

Artificial yellow or reddish colours, especially seen in chana dal

Heavy particles, including stones, husk, and dust

Old, hollow, or shrivelled grains that offer little nutritional value

These adulterants change everything from texture to aroma, and once you know what to look for, the signs often become easier to spot.

How To Spot Warning Signs At First Glance?

Before running any detailed tests, a simple visual and aroma check can reveal far more than people expect. Pure chana usually has a natural matte look and a mostly uniform shape. When rubbed lightly, it gives off a gentle earthy aroma and leaves no residue behind.





Be cautious if the grains look unnaturally shiny, feel chalky, or leave behind powder. Extremely bright yellow chana dal is another concern because that intensity is seldom natural. These early cues help you decide whether deeper checks are necessary.





How Adulteration Affects Health?

Adulteration is not just a cosmetic concern. Repeated consumption of tampered chana can have consequences. Polishing materials may irritate the digestive system. Chemical dyes raise toxicity concerns. Non food grade minerals place unnecessary strain on the kidneys. Using old or hollow grains reduces the nutritional quality of meals, which becomes an issue for families that rely on chana as a core protein source.

Digestive discomfort caused by talc or soapstone

Toxicity concerns linked to chemical dyes

Kidney strain from non food grade minerals

Lower nutritional value due to aged or hollow grains

These risks make it worthwhile to check purity regularly, especially when buying from unfamiliar vendors or brands.





Nutritional Value Of Pure Chana Vs Tampered Chana:

Purity affects far more than appearance. Pure chana carries its full nutritional profile, while tampered grains lose key nutrients due to age, polishing, and the presence of non edible materials. This table offers a clear contrast to help you understand what you gain from clean grains and what you lose when adulteration enters the picture.

Pure Chana Tampered Chana Higher protein content because grains are fresh and intact Protein strength drops when grains are old or hollow Natural fibre remains on the grain surface Fibre reduces due to polishing materials such as talc or chalk powder Retains natural oils that support vitamin absorption Natural oils reduce with age or poor handling Rich in iron, magnesium, folate, and essential minerals Minerals reduce when grains dry out or deteriorate Grains cook evenly and offer better texture Old grains cook unevenly and lose nutritional value Provides full edible weight Weight increases due to stones, dust, and husk that add no nutrition Supports digestion and satiety May interfere with digestion due to chemical coatings or polishing materials

This difference is significant for households that use chana regularly. Pure grains support balanced, nutrient rich meals, while tampered grains dilute both quality and benefit.





7 Easy Home Tests To Check Chana Purity:

Once you understand the risks, the next logical step is to check the grains you already have. These simple tests use basic kitchen items and help you assess purity quickly.

1. Water Test For Polishing Materials

How to do it:

Place a small handful of chana in a glass of clean water and stir gently.





What to look for:

Milky or chalky water signals the presence of polishing materials

Clear water suggests the grains are likely pure

2. Rub Test For Artificial Colour

How to do it:

Rub a few grains on a white cloth or tissue. This method is useful for chana dal.





What to look for:

Yellow or reddish stains point to artificial colour

No stains indicate natural grains

3. Float Test For Stones And Hollow Grains

How to do it:

Place chana in a bowl of water and stir lightly.





What to look for:

Stones and heavy impurities sink

Hollow or damaged grains float

4. Smell Test For Purity

How to do it:

Rinse the grains briefly and smell them.





What to look for:

A chalky, chemical, or soapy smell signals tampering

A mild earthy aroma indicates freshness

Note: Raw grains should not be chewed during this test.

5. Heat Test For Chemical Residue

How to do it:

Heat a few grains in a pan on a low flame without oil. Ensure ventilation.





What to look for:

Sharp fumes or a pungent smell indicate chemical residue

A natural roasted aroma is a positive sign

6. Soak And Observe Test For Added Colour

How to do it:

Soak chana overnight.





What to look for:

Yellow or red tinted water suggests artificial dyes

Clear or slightly cloudy water indicates natural grains

7. Crush Test For Hidden Stones

How to do it:

Crush a few grains using a rolling pin.





What to look for:

Gritty texture or hard fragments point to stones

A smooth texture suggests purity

How To Buy Better Chana?

Purity becomes easier to maintain when you choose the right product at the point of purchase. Reputable brands that follow FSSAI standards usually offer more reliable quality. Transparent packaging allows you to examine the grains before buying, and organic or unpolished labels provide additional reassurance.

Choose trusted brands that follow FSSAI standards

Look for Agmark, organic, or unpolished labels

Avoid shiny grains that look overly perfect

Prefer established retailers over unknown street vendors

Pick transparent packaging whenever possible

What To Do If You Find Adulterated Chana?

If you come across tampered chana, you can report the issue through the FSSAI Food Safety Helpline, the Food Safety Connect App, or local food safety authorities. Retain the bill and packaging when dealing with branded products, as this strengthens your complaint.

The Bottom Line:

Adulteration in pulses is a growing concern, but it is not impossible to handle. With a little awareness and a few simple home tests, you can protect your meals from unsafe ingredients. Pure chana delivers better flavour, better nutrition, and better peace of mind. A quick check today can make your everyday cooking safer and more reliable tomorrow.