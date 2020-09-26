High-Protein Diet: 7 Interesting Ways To Use Leftover Chickpeas or <i>Chane</i>

High-Protein Diet: Take notes from these delicious chickpea recipes.

Chickpeas or Chane is one widely popular ingredient used in Indian cuisine. A delicious Chana masala or a sumptuous Chhole are some of the dishes made with the ingredient. Chickpeas finds its way to one of the most quintessential street food - the widely popular Chhole Bhature. The humble chickpea would surprise you with the amazing health benefits it offers. Chickpeas are a great source of protein and fibre, both of which aid weight loss and digestion. So in case you have leftover chickpeas or chane at home remaining from your previous batch, which you don't know what to do with - here are some recipe ideas for you! Move over your regular Chhole Chawal or Chana Masala and try these interesting recipes made with your favourite ingredient.





Here Are 7 Interesting Ways To Use Leftover Chickpeas or Chane:

1. Kabuli ChanaPulao





If you love Chhole Chawal, wait till you try this amazing Kabuli Chana Pulao. The sumptuous preparation makes for a delectable meal all by itself. Click here for the full recipe.





2. Chickpea Kebab





Chickpeas taste good in every shape and form, which is why the chickpea kebab is something you cannot go wrong with. Click here for the full recipe.

(Also Read: Chickpea Nutrition: Health Benefits Of The Protein-Rich Desi Favourite Chana)





High-protein diet: Chickpea kebabs can be healthy and flavourful.

3. Spinach and Chickpea Soup





Heart-warming and satiating spinach-chickpea soup makes for a wholesome meal which you will keep coming back to. Click here for the full recipe.





4. Chickpea Fritters





Chickpea teamed with tofu and vegetables which are sandwiched in between some savoury pancakes. Need we say more? Click here for the full recipe.





5. Hummus





The classic Lebanese dip had to find its way on this list. And why wouldn't it? Its smooth and velvety texture can pair wonderfully with anything and everything. Click here for the full recipe.





(Also Read: 5 Interesting Hummus Recipe Ideas To Give Your Regular Chickpea Dip A Twist)





High-protein diet: Use chickpeas to make the classic Hummus.

6. Roasted Falafel





Another dish from Lebanese cuisine, this Falafel is baked in the oven thus making it healthier. The assortment of spices is what makes this recipe stand a class apart. Click here for the full recipe.





7. ChanaChaat





If all else fails, there's always chaat! This easy recipe brings together a smorgasbord of flavours which will make you drool. Click here for the full recipe.





Next time if you are wondering what to do with the extra batch of chickpeas left at home, take notes from our recipe ideas!







