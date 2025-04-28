Bitter gourd is an incredibly nutritious vegetable, but it often gets a bad rap because of its sharp bitterness. Despite this, it is packed with health benefits. It's high in Vitamin A, Vitamin C, Zinc, Fibre, and Iron, which contribute to its many positive effects on the body. Consuming bitter gourd can help manage blood sugar levels, making it especially useful for people with diabetes, and it is also great for those looking to lose weight. However, the bitterness tends to put many off, preventing them from including it in their meals. The good news is that there are simple kitchen tricks that can help you reduce its bitterness. Today, we will discuss some effective ways to make bitter gourd more enjoyable. Let's dive in!





Here Are Tips to Reduce Bitterness of Karela:

1. Soak in Vinegar Water

If you want to reduce the bitterness, the first step is to soak the bitter gourd in vinegar water. Mix 2 to 3 teaspoons of vinegar in a bowl of water, then soak the chopped bitter gourd in it for about 30 minutes. This simple step helps to neutralise the bitterness, making it much more palatable.

2. Apply Salt

This is one of the easiest methods to cut down the bitterness of bitter gourd. Simply peel the vegetable, apply a generous amount of salt to it, and let it sit for at least 30 minutes. Once the time has passed, rinse the bitter gourd thoroughly 3 to 4 times and squeeze out any excess water. This method works wonders in reducing the bitter taste.

3. Mix Gram Flour

When preparing bitter gourd, peeling off its outer skin is key, as it's the most bitter part. After peeling, fry the bitter gourd slices well. Once they are nicely cooked, add them to a masala made with onions and tomatoes. A sprinkle of roasted gram flour over the mix will help coat the bitter gourd and enhance its flavour, while also softening the bitterness.

4. Use Onion

Onions are a great way to balance the bitterness of bitter gourd. If you're cooking half a kilo of bitter gourd, use 4 to 5 large onions and 3 to 4 tomatoes. The mild sweetness of the onions helps to mask the bitterness of the vegetable. Feel free to adjust the number of onions based on your preference. This also gives a solid flavour base for the dish.

5. Use Curd

Another trick to reduce bitterness is by adding curd to the dish. After you've cooked the onion, tomato, and spice mixture, add half a cup of curd to the pan. Stir it in well, then mix in the fried bitter gourd. The curd helps tone down the bitterness and adds a creamy, pleasant texture to the dish.

How to Store Bitter Gourd:

Peeling and cutting bitter gourd can be a bit of a task, so it's helpful to prepare it in advance. First, peel and remove the seeds, as they also contribute to the bitterness. Next, apply salt to the bitter gourd and leave it in the sun to dry for 2 to 3 days, allowing the salt to draw out the bitterness. Once done, you can store it for later use. Alternatively, you can wash and fry the bitter gourd, store it in an airtight container, and keep it in the fridge for 4 to 5 days. This way, you can cook it whenever you need.





By using these simple methods, you can enjoy the many health benefits of bitter gourd without the overpowering bitterness.