Just when we feel the scorching sun outside is getting unbearable, a cool glass of falooda or a bowl of ice cream comes to our rescue. Chilled summer treats not only soothe our soul but also keep us distracted from the blazing heat. But what comes as a setback are the fattening agents in those decadent ice creams and kulfis. And hence, we often avoid indulging in those summer delights. What if we say we have found the perfect solution to this universal problem? Yes, you heard us. We have found a falooda recipe that is low in carbohydrate and loaded with protein.





Every fitness enthusiast's dream-come-true, this healthy falooda recipe has been shared by food vlogger Jyoti Dalmia on her YouTube channel 'Magic in my Food'. For this recipe, she used a homemade paneer whipped cream as a substitute for ice cream and also prepared special rose syrup that healthy and low in calorie. So, before jumping into the recipe, let's find out how to make rooh afza-like low-cal rose syrup.





How To Make Low-Cal, High-Protein Falooda | Keto Falooda Recipe:

Step 1. Soak sabja seeds (basil seeds) in water. Keep aside





Step 2. Take chilled paneer, rose essence and sweetener (sugar substitute) of your choice in a blender and blend until you get a soft and creamy texture. This works as an ice cream substitute.





Step 3. Transfer the cream into a piping bag and keep it aside.





Step 4. Now, in the same blending jar add keto rooh afza (rose syrup), water and churn.





Step 5. Take a tall glass, add the rose syrup, ice cubes, whipped paneer cream, soaked sabja seeds, and finally the rose milk one after the other.





Step 6. Garnish with some more paneer cream, rose syrup and basil seeds and relish.





Super easy; isn't it? So, ditch those calorific summer delights and try this healthy falooda instead. Let us know how you like it.





