Let's agree, tomato ketchup is one condiment that we can find everywhere. From restaurants to our home kitchen, a bottle of tomato ketchup holds a constant position in the pantry. Wonder why? It is because tomato ketchup is one of the most versatile condiments one can think of. From pairing it with samosas, French fries, burgers and pizzas to adding it to gravy-based dishes - we use tomato ketchup on a daily basis. Another reason for its popularity is its easy availability. You will find bottles of tomato ketchup available at every grocery store around. But have you tried making tomato ketchup at home? If not, then we suggest, it's the right time to try it out. Why, you ask? It is because we have found an amazing recipe that will help you replicate the tomato ketchup recipe at home, that too without any fuss.





Now, you might wonder why to make tomato ketchup at home when it is easily available at stores. Tomato ketchup, made at home, is preservatives free which makes it healthier for consumption. This particular recipe has been shared by food vlogger Parul on her YouTube channel 'Cook With Parul'. Take a look.

Here's How To Make Tomato Ketchup At Home:

To make this tomato sauce, we need to first wash, clean and cut tomatoes into small pieces. Now, in a kadhai, add all the tomatoes, ginger, garlic cloves, chopped onion, peppercorns, cloves and cinnamon sticks. To it, add beetroot, red chilli and some water.

Now, after adding all the ingredients, cook them for some time. After almost half an hour, remove the cinnamon stick, peppercorns and cloves from the sauce mixture and cool it down. Then add the mix to the grinding jar and make a fine paste. Filter the paste using a strainer.





Again, place a pan on flame, add prepared sauce, salt, Kashmiri red chilli powder and mix everything well. To it. Add sugar, vinegar and mix. Cook until you get the desired consistency.

How To Store Tomato Ketchup At Home:

Clean a glass jar and pat it dry. Then transfer the ketchup to it once it cools down. You can store this ketchup in fridge for almost 1.5 months.

Watch the detailed recipe video of tomato ketchup below:

Try this recipe at home and let us know how you liked it.