"Eat your greens" is something our parents have been telling us since childhood. Vegetables are packed with vitamins and minerals that endorse overall well-being. But don't we all struggle with eating our greens happily? Well, Chef Kunal Kapoor is here with a solution. Sharing a recipe from his cookbook, the star chef has put the vegetables to good use. What is he making? A delicious bowl of Jhalfrezi. According to the chef, Jhalfrezi is one recipe you will find on every menu in India. This dish is versatile and can be made out of seasonal vegetables.





How To Make Veg Jalfrezi - Recipe By Chef Kunal Kapur:

Ghee - 2 tbsp





Cumin - 2 tsp





Onion (chopped) - half cup





Ginger (chopped) - 1 tbsp





Garlic (chopped) - 1 tbsp





Green Chillies (slit and deseeded) - 3 no





Tomatoes, (chopped) - 1 cup





Tomatoes (fresh puree) - half cup





Salt To Taste





Turmeric Powder - half tsp





Kashmiri Chilli Powder - half tbsp





Coriander Powder - half tbsp





Cumin Powder - 1 tsp





Garam Masala Powder - 1 tsp





Gobi (florets) - half cup





Green Beans (julienne) - half cup





Carrots (julienne) - half cup





Cabbage (sliced) - 1 cup





Green Capsicum (julienne) - one-fourth cup





Yellow Capsicum (julienne) - one-fourth cup





Red Capsicum (julienne) - one-fourth cup





Coriander (chopped) - handful





Paneer (fingers) - 100 gm





Green Chillies (slit) - 2 no





Onion (sliced) - one-fourth cup





Lemon Juice - half tbsp

Method:

Heat a cauldron (metal pot) with desi ghee. Add cumin seeds and diced onions. Stir fry.

Now, add ginger and garlic. Give it a quick stir and make sure the onions are not brown. To add the spicy flavour pop in some green chillies.

Next, throw in diced tomatoes as well as the tomato puree. Sprinkle salt as per taste. Add turmeric, red chilli, coriander, cumin, and garam masala powder to the mix. And give it a mix.

Once the tomatoes are cooked and masala is ready, it's time to add your favourite vegetables like cauliflower, beans, carrot, cabbage. In case you are adding cauliflower, make sure you add it first and cook it nicely before adding other vegetables.

Add some water, turn the flame low and cover the utensil with a lid. Leave the vegetables to get cooked.

Now increase the flame and add capsicums, paneer, chopped coriander leaves and onions. A dash of lemon. Sprinkle some salt and give it a light stir - pick and drop.

And, your delicious bowl of Jhalfrezi is ready to be relished. Happy weekend, everyone!