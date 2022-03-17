We have been savouring parathas since we were kids. However, having hot parathas accompanied by a gravy-rich curry, curd or pickles never gets boring. The taste of this flatbread is irresistible and the varieties with which they are prepared keeps the craze for this food intact. One such drool-worthy item is lachha paratha. However, chef Kunal Kapur has shared a recipe of a special masala lachha paratha that can be prepared with the ingredients available at home. In the caption, he mentioned, "This is a spicy version of lachha paratha infused with lots of spices. After preparing and cooking the paratha, spices can be seen on every layer. "





Kunal has also shared an ultimate tip to keep in mind while making this. While making lachha paratha, make sure you rest the dough in a refrigerator for some time in between so that, it results in a better output.





Ingredients:





For masala lachha paratha dough





1) Atta (whole wheat flour) - 1cup





2) Maida (all-purpose flour) - 1 cup





3) Salt - ¾ tsp





4) Ajwain (carom) - ¾ tsp





5) Kasoori Methi (fenugreek) - 1tsp





Water as required





For masala filling:

1) Urad Dal (skinless) - ¼ cup





2) Saunf (fennel seeds) - 1tbsp





3) Heeng (asafoetida) - ¾ tsp





4) Haldi (Turmeric) - ¾ tsp





5) Lal Mirch (Chilli powder) - 2tsp





6) Kala Namak (Black salt) - 1tsp





7) Namak (Salt) - ½ tsp





8) Dhaniya Powder (Coriander) - 1tbsp





9) Garam masala - ½ tsp





10) Amchur powder (dry mango powder) - 1½ tbsp





Here's how you can make masala lachha paratha:





1) First make a dough. You can use half aata and half maida if you want. Put a generous amount of salt and some ajwain, kasuri methi and knead it. Make a tight dough for proper lachha parathas. Keep it aside.





2) Get ready to prepare the masala. For that, take urad dal and roast it lightly on a low flame. After some time, it turns light brown. Let it cool for some time. After that, put it in a blender with saunf and some hing. Grind it all well. Turn it into a fine powder.





3) You can add red chilli powder, black salt and some coriander powder into the masala. Put a little bit of garam masala and amchur as well. Mix it all very well. Chef Kunal Kapur stated that this masala is good for a couple of months at least until moisture enters it.





4) Now, take the dough. You'll notice that the gluten has activated in it. Give it a quick knead. Now, make balls of the dough.





5) Take a ball and roll it out. Put some melted butter on it and sprinkle a good amount of masala all over the flatbread. Put chopped green chilli if you like it spicy. Put some dry atta and follow the typical lachha paratha process. Start folding the ball by creating pleats and rolling out the pleated ball again.





6) Repeat the process and again, put the balls in a refrigerator. Finally, roll the balls like parathas. Cook it on tawa with some oil and enjoy.





Take a look:

You can have these lachha parathas with your hot cuppa in the morning or even pair them up with some curry and pickle for lunch. Enjoy.