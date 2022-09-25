Raise your hands if you are someone who loves to relish Chinese cuisine. We all do; don't we? And, today we are here with a lip-smacking recipe for spring rolls. Courtesy: Chef Ranveer Brar. So what exactly is spring roll? Savoury pancakes that are rolled up, filled with a tasty blend of chopped vegetables and sometimes even meat. So are you ready to dive deep into the Chinese flavours? Don't worry about the steps. It is quite easy. So what are you waiting for? Put on your chef's coat and get going. Read on to know more.





How To Make Spring Rolls - Recipe By Chef Ranveer Brar:

Ingredients:

Sesame oil - 1 tablespoon

Ginger (finely chopped) - 1 inch

Garlic (finely chopped) - 1 tablespoon

Carrot (half cup) - shredded

Cabbage (half cup) - shredded

Onion (medium-sized - sliced) - 1

Capsicum (julienne) - half cup

Green chilli (finely chopped) - 1

Dark soy sauce - half tablespoon

Sugar - half tablespoon

Salt to taste

White pepper powder - half tablespoon

Spring onion (chopped) - 2-3 tablespoons

Corn starch - half tablespoon

Spring roll sheets

For binding and water slurry

Refined flour (maida) - 2 tablespoons

Water - 1 tablespoon

Method:

First, heat oil in a pan or kadhai on a medium flame. Put ginger, and garlic and saute until the raw smell wears off.

Gradually, add the chopped vegetables one by one and saute slightly. After that, add dark soy sauce, sugar, salt and white pepper powder. Mix well until the vegetables are half done. Try not to overcook the vegetables.





Add Spring onion and corn starch and cook for a few more seconds. Remove from heat and keep aside.





Meanwhile, remember that you need to defrost the spring roll sheets beforehand and keep them in a damp cloth.





It's time to make the spring rolls. For this, place a spoonful of filling in the centre, fold the sides and roll it. You must seal the end using a slurry of flour and water.





Make all the rolls in the same manner and heat the oil in a frying pan. Collectively, you can fry the spring rolls prepared. Deep fry them on medium-high heat until they turn golden brown.





Once done, place the rolls on absorbent paper so that it soaks all the excess oil.





Serve the spring rolls hot along with some portion of chilli sauce and soy sauce on the side.





Take a look:





Now that you can prepare this at home, you don't have to go out or rush to your favourite eatery to enjoy this popular dish.