Weekend is almost here and so is the time to relax and unwind. And food has a major role to play in this. Be it a laid-back weekend at home or an adventurous one with friends, food remains the constant accompaniment to make it yet more remarkable. Hence, we plan and preparing for special meals to go on a bingeing spree. And if you are a non-vegetarian, then meat surely remains on the menu; isn't it? If that's the case, then we surely have a surprise for you. Guess what?! We have found a special mutton curry recipe that is flavourful, spicy and can be prepared in less than an hour. It's called the Chha Gosth.





Chha Gosth is basically a pahadi-style mutton curry that is specially prepared in the state of Himachal Pradesh. The recipe is unique and includes besan, chaas etc in it. Wonder what besan has to do with a mutton curry recipe? As per food experts, cuisines in the mountain region majorly includes local produce and easily available ingredients. Hence, you will find food here is earthy, soulful and has a rustic flavour to it. Let's take you through the recipe of Chha Gosth.





Photo Credit: Representative Image

Chha Gosth Recipe : How To Make Himachali Mutton Curry:

To make this dish, we need mutton, buttermilk, chopped onions, besan, ginger-garlic paste, bay leaf, cinnamon, cardamom, cloves, black pepper, dried red chilli hing, coriander powder, haldi, red chilli powder and salt to taste.





Now, start with adding mutton, whole spices and in a pressure cooker and cook for three to four whistles. Remove the mutton pieces in a plate and keep the mutton stock aside for the gravy.





In another pan add oil, hing, dried red chilli, ginger- garlic paste and let it cook until the raw smell is gone. Then, add the onions and other dry ingredients like coriander powder, haldi, red chilli powder.





Next, add besan and mix everything together. Once done, add buttermilk and stir properly. Add the saved mutton stock too. Check for salt and adjust accordingly.





Finally, add the mutton and let everything cook well. And your mutton curry is ready in almost 30 minutes. Serve it hot and enjoy with steamed rice.





Click here for the detailed recipe of Himachali mutton curry.





Try this recipe and make your weekend an indulgent affair. Happy Weekend, everyone!