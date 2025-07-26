When a mixologist known for India's most celebrated cocktail bar opens something abroad, the expectations come stirred, not shaken. And while The Old House in Kathmandu is not exactly new - it has long stood quietly behind a leafy canopy on Durbar Marg - what it is now feels more confident, more composed, like someone who has finally grown into their skin.





Reimagined by Yangdup Lama and Minakshi Singh - the award-winning duo behind Delhi's Sidecar (a regular on the World's 50 Best Bars list), as well as The Brook and Cocktails & Dreams Speakeasy in Gurugram - this is their first international project. And this version of The Old House is not built for spectacle. It is built for pace. For quiet calibration. And perhaps that is what makes it worth sitting with a little longer.

From Sidecar to Kathmandu

If you have ever sipped on a Zing Thing at Sidecar in Delhi or found comfort in the moody ease of Cocktails & Dreams Speakeasy in Gurgaon, you already know what this team is capable of. Minakshi and Yangdup are not chasing trends - they are building spaces that last.

"The Old House is set to become a regulars' joint with great live bands and the same laid back ease that our bars are known for," says Minakshi Singh. And it shows. The interiors are warm without trying to be rustic. The bar is elegant but not sterile. And while the city outside moves fast, The Old House invites you to slow down.

A Tribute To Newari Architecture And Culture

The design pays tribute to the Newari way of life - not in a themed or theatrical way, but through textures and structure. You will see dhalin (closely spaced joists), terracotta tiles, and woodwork that references traditional craftsmanship without overwhelming the senses. The flooring features a layer of fine yellow clay, and the back bar stretches like a piece of lived-in art.

Everything feels deliberate. There is nostalgia, but not sentimentality. The space nods to the Kathmandu of the 1970s and '80s, but it feels current, too - grounded in its heritage, without being caught in time.

As Yangdup puts it, "Born and brought up in Darjeeling with roots in Nepal, I have always had a special affinity for the region, its rich heritage and beautiful produce, it almost feels like a homecoming."

The Cocktails Are Rooted In Memory

There is a clear throughline between the drinks you find here and the ones you might have tasted at their other bars, but this is no copy-paste menu. The programme brings together some of their OG hits: the Zing Thing, Cilantro, Foghorn, and Duk Ley - familiar names that regulars of Sidecar and The Brook will recognise. But they sit differently here.

There is a sense of stillness to how they are served. The space and pace of Kathmandu shape the experience. This is still a bartender's bar. But instead of trying to impress with speed or spectacle, the cocktails focus on clarity, comfort, and a sense of place.

Food That Leans Into The Local

Dhendup Lama, the force behind the food, makes it clear that this is not fusion for the sake of it. "We are translating staples from the Newari kitchen in a refreshing new narrative without losing out on the heart of the Kathmandu cuisine."

The menu pays attention to the idea of sekuwa, a traditional barbecue technique where marinated meats are grilled hot and fast over a pit. This shows up in dishes that are rich, smoky, and built for conversation. The food does not try to outdo the cocktails, but holds its own with confident, quiet flavour.

And if you are not drinking, the bar has not forgotten you. There is a robust tea selection, fresh coffee by the Nepal Coffee Company, and a few well-thought-out zero-proof drinks made with ingredients from the region.

Built For Locals, And For Those Who Stay Long Enough

The Old House is not trying to be a tourist bar. It is not overly designed or obsessed with getting that one perfect Instagram angle. It is the kind of place where you can sit through an afternoon and not be asked to leave. A place that feels intimate even when it is full.





Desal Lama, a local partner in the project, perhaps says it best: "I am so proud and happy to partner with the best in the world, and share that with my home, Kathmandu... We are also excited to share our Newari heritage and storytelling."





That storytelling is what holds this space together. It is not just in the cocktails or the clay tiles. It is in the music, the conversations, the light through the leaves at 5 PM.





The Old House is back - not as a reboot, but as a quieter, more rooted version of itself. And that might be what makes it matter most.



Where: The Park, Durbar Marg, Kathmandu 44600 Nepal