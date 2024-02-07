The season of love is here and we are celebrating Valentine's week with utmost enthusiasm. It starts with Rose Day and concludes on the 14th of February with Valentine's Day. So, if you are planning something special for your special one, then you are just at the right place. We have a list of deals and offers that'll help you plan the special day without much hassle. Check it out and pick the one that suits the best for you and your partner. Let's get going.

Top Valentine's Day Offerings From Across India:

Tailor-Made Experience At Andaz, Delhi:

This Valentine's Day, Andaz Delhi is offering curated experiences for a wholesome celebration of love and bond. From curated spa offers, a delectable 4-course set menu at AnnaMaya, as well as a special pastry menu, Andaz Delhi is all set to make this Valentine's Day, a special one for you.

Special Experience At China Bistro, New Delhi:

China Bistro is all set to elevate your romantic evenings with flavourful dimsums and sushis. You can also savour the delicious rose-infused mocktail, Geisha cocktail, and a perfect ambiance to elevate your experiences.

Special Menu At Ode, Mumbai:

Ode, located in Worli, Mumbai, is offering an all-new menu for both lunch and dinner on the 14th of February. The menu features dishes like charred parsnips, pepper Crusted Beetroot Pave, duck breast carpaccio, candied cashew, single-origin Madagascar chocolate souffle, berry pavlova, and more. The dinner that evening will be based on pre-booking exclusively, with an advance charge of Rs. 1000 per head.

Special menu at Cafe Noir, Mumbai:

Nestled in the heart of South Bombay, the charming French cafe is organising a special menu from February 7 to 14. The menu features Confit Chicken salad, pastas, chicken roulade, caramel chocolate tart, and more. To complement your meal, the place also offers an extensive list of wines and signature cocktails.

Special Menu At Marriott Hotel Whitefield, Bengaluru:

This Valentine's Day, Bengaluru Marriott Hotel Whitefield is offering a meticulously crafted set menu at their Italian fine dining restaurant Alto Vino, featuring options like roasted duck, pork belly, cottage cheese steak, and more. Alongside, all the courses will be paired with the best of wines to enhance the experience.

Culinary Adventure At Hops Haus, Bangalore:

This Valentine's Day, Hops Haus Bangalore is offering a specially curated menu by Chef Vikas Seth. The menu includes fettuccini pasta with a choice of toppings, risotto, freshly made bread, and more. That's not all, You will also get strawberry toffee tart, Valentine's cocktail menu specially curated by Mixologist Harry Simon Peter, and more.

Indulgent Experiences At Fairfield By Marriott Kolkata:

Marriot Kolkata is all set to embrace the season of love and togetherness with joyous celebrations at Kava, the all-day dining restaurant, and Vertex, the liquid restaurant of the property will showcase enthralling experiences for their patrons on the 14th of February. From lip-smacking starters and soups like 'chakundari kebab', 'cupid bites', and 'chicken hot pot soup' to desserts including 'white chocolate strawberry gateaux', 'strawberry pavlova' and 'malai peda', the specially-curated menu will have it all.

Dessert Delight At Paprika Gourmet, Kolkata:

If you are planning to sit back home and enjoy the day with your special one, we have a perfect accompaniment to light up the ambiance. The Valentine's Day special dessert menu at this cloud kitchen includes popsicle-shaped cakes dipped in rich chocolate, sandwich cookies, cherry mousse heart petit gateau, and more. Order via Zomato or Swiggy and enjoy!