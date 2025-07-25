A lip-smacking kebab is the perfect combination of flavour, texture, shape and choice of sides. What makes a kebab irresistible is not just its aroma or juiciness, but also its proper shape and delicate softness. If you're making any type of kebab at home, you need to keep this combination of factors in mind. This basic rule is applicable whether you're making chicken or mutton kebabs, whether you're making seekh or shami kebabs. If you want to perfect your homemade kebabs, we have compiled a list of useful hacks and cooking tips. They will help you nail different aspects of the taste, flavour, shape and texture of the kebabs. Check them out below:

Want To Make Perfect Non-Veg Kebabs At Home? Try These 7 Genius Hacks

1. Tenderise and marinate meat properly

Use the right ingredients to break down the proteins of the meat selected. This will make it juicier and softer. Yoghurt (dahi) is often used for marinating chicken. It's a common choice for good reason. It's easily available, simple to use and quite versatile. For mutton, you can also consider using raw papaya. This is a hack that not many people know. It can give you restaurant-style kebabs. Use raw papaya paste/juice to tenderise the meat for your mutton kebabs and perfect its texture. Raw papaya contains an enzyme called papain, which breaks proteins into smaller parts. Read our full guide on this topic to know more. Allow your meat to marinate for at least 4-6 hours (or even overnight) to maximise flavour absorption.





2. Use the correct ingredients for binding

Select binding agents depending on the type of kebab, choice of meat, combination of ingredients and overall flavour desired. Ingredients like roasted besan, breadcrumbs, chana dal, etc., are commonly used to bind kebab mixtures properly by absorbing excess moisture. Eggs may be used to hold the mixture together if it's too dry or plain. Use the binding agents carefully - if you add too much, they will interfere with the taste of the meat.

3. Don't skip the addition of veggies

If you're making minced meat kebabs (seekh, shami, galouti) or patty-style kebabs (shami, chapli, etc.), you can add finely chopped/grated veggies to the mixture. Doing so elevates the overall taste and texture, lending the kebabs a good bite and mouthfeel. Many traditional kebab recipes already include this step. You can use vegetables like onions, green chillies, tomatoes, coriander/mint leaves, carrots, capsicum, etc., for this purpose. Always squeeze excess moisture from the veggies before you add them to the meat. If you don't, shaping the slightly wet mixture may become problematic. Balance it out with binding agents as required.

4. Refrigerate the kebab mixture for some time

Trying to shape a warm kebab mixture may prove difficult. The kebabs may turn out to be sticky or may fall apart while cooking. This is why it's recommended to refrigerate the mixture for at least 30-45 minutes before you start shaping it into kebabs. This enhances the consistency of the meat, ensuring it stays firm yet fresh. This hack will also make it easier to mould the mixture around skewers if needed.





Related tip: Lightly oil your palms to prevent the meat from sticking to them while you shape the kebabs. Before you cook them, remove excess marinade from the pieces to prevent an unwanted layer of 'coating' around your kebab.





5. Use this viral hack for shaping seekh kebabs

Last year, a kebab hack shared by an Instagram vlogger @naushvlogs went viral and received a lot of appreciation online. It showed a unique method for shaping seekh kebabs quickly and easily. Here's what you need to do: Cover a chopping board with a plastic sheet/ziplock bag before keeping it on a flat surface. Brush the plastic with butter or oil to prevent food from sticking to it. Scoop up a small amount of minced meat/kebab mixture and place it on the left side of the sheet. Fold the sheet over this portion. Gently push/ roll the plastic sheet with the mixture inside from the right side towards the left side. Continue the action until you get a long, cylindrical shape, like a kebab. Once the meat is shaped to your liking, carefully remove the plastic sheet from around the kebab. Watch the complete video to understand the viral hack better.

6. Handle the skewers with care at every stage

If you're using wooden skewers, soak them in water for 30 minutes before you grill your kebabs. This will prevent them from burning due to high heat. If you're concerned about your kebabs spinning off the rack when flipping them, pierce them with two parallel skewers. This will help you control their placement easily. Finally, don't overcrowd the skewers. Keep enough space for the kebabs to cook evenly.

7. Don't dry out the kebabs while cooking

Don't spread the kebab pieces out on each individual skewer. Otherwise, the natural moisture will evaporate due to high heat, and you might end up with dry kebabs. If you're making patty-style kebabs, ensure you cook them at the right temperature so they don't dry out. While grilling, baste the meat with ghee/ butter to keep the moisture intact and enrich flavours.





Are you all set to make yummy kebabs at home now? Check out our top kebab recipes compilation and get started on planning a memorable feast!