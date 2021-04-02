Summer is almost here and so is the time to make frequent visits to the refrigerator to drink cold water, juices and more. We need glasses of cold water to quench our thirst during this season. But what do you do when you step out of home for work? Buying bottles of water is not always a feasible option for many. In such cases, we prefer carrying cold water from home; which is why, an insulated bottle is a must in every one's collection. Insulated bottles help you keep water cool for long.

We bring you few such insulated bottle options that will help you make a wise choice while buying. Read on.

6 Insulated Bottle Options For You:

Milton Thermosteel Stainless Steel Water Bottle

This bottle helps with temperature retention and keeps water cold for 24 hours. Moreover, it comes with a jacket and a handle that helps you carry it anywhere you want.

Atlasware Hot & Cold Vacuum Bottle

Made of stainless steel this water bottle keeps water cool for 18 hours. It comes with a wide mouth that helps you pour water, tea, juices in the bottle and later clean it without any fuss.

KAVANA Thermos Bottle

This water bottle can be a stylish addition to your collection. It holds up to 300ml water and keeps it cool for 6-8 hours. It is ideal to carry in office bag.

Borosil - Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Flask

This product is made of good quality material and comes with a tight lid that keeps water cool for 24 hours. It also comes with a copper coating for maximum temperature retention.

FINIVIVA Stainless Steel Hot & Cold Vacuum Flasks

If you like having fancy, smart things in your collection, then this is the right product for you. It comes with a digital display that displays the temperature of water in the flask. It has a 500ml capacity and keeps water cool for 12 hours.

Vaya Drynk Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Thermos Flask

This bottle is just perfect to add to your travel kit. It is made of BPA-free, non-toxic material and comes with two cups to pour and drink water. It also comes with a wide mouth that makes it easy to clean and use.

Disclaimer: This is promoted content with links from our affiliate partnerships. We get a share of the revenue from your purchase.